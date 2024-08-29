 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim dimensions and display size leaked ahead of launch- All details | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim dimensions and display size leaked ahead of launch- All details

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim dimensions leak showcases the expected thickness and display size of the smartphone.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: Aug 29 2024, 11:22 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 vs Galaxy Z Fold 5: Know which book-style foldable is better
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim dimensions and display size leaked ahead of launch- All details
1/5 Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with several upgrades on July 10, 2024. The book-style foldable smartphone comes with several upgrades over its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Foldd 5. For starters, the Fold weighs only 239 grams whereas, the Fold 5 weighs 253 grams, making it heavy and bulky. Therefore, the new generation is more light, sleek, and compact in comparison to the older generation model. (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim dimensions and display size leaked ahead of launch- All details
2/5 The Galaxy Z Fold 6 comes with a larger cover display of 6.3-inch with Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display technology. Whereas, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes with a 6.2-inch display and it does not support LTPO technology. In terms of the main display, both smartphones come with a 7.6-inch screen size and 120Hz refresh rate. Therefore, both devices offer somewhat similar specifications when it comes to display technology and size. (Samsung )
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim dimensions and display size leaked ahead of launch- All details
3/5 For performance, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor coupled with 12GB RAM and up to 1TB storage. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with  12GB RAM and up to 1TB storage. Additionally, both smartphones support Galaxy AI features, however, the Fold 6 comes with some new AI features.  (Debashis Sarkar/ HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim dimensions and display size leaked ahead of launch- All details
4/5 In terms of camera, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Fold 5 feature similar cameras with a triple camera setup that includes a 50 MP main camera, a 10 MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies, both smartphones come with a 4MP under display camera and a 10MP cover-display selfie camera.  (Debashis Sarkar/ HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim dimensions and display size leaked ahead of launch- All details
5/5 In terms of battery performance, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 5, both come with a 4400mAh battery that supports 25W wired, 15W wireless, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging. Therefore, Samsung have not provided many upgrades with camera and battery life for the new generation of foldable smartphones.  (Samsung )
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim dimensions and display size leaked ahead of launch- All details
Samsung’s most expensive smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim dimensions tipped, check details. ( HT Tech)

Samsung after launching the new-gen foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 in July, the company is gearing up for another foldable launch this year. By the end of September, Samsung may announce the slimmer version of Galaxy Z Fold 6, which may also become the most expensive foldable smartphone in the market. Now, in a recent leak, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim dimensions were revealed, showcasing just how slim the smartphone will be. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 vs Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim dimensions

A reputable tipster Evan Blass shared an X post revealing several details about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim. For starters, the company named the smartphone “Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition.” Therefore, we may not get a “Slim” or “Ultra” name attached to the new version of  Galaxy Z Fold 6. Additionally, the tipster also revealed the expected dimensions of the smartphone, giving us a glimpse of what the smartphone may look like. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Review

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim is expected to feature a 6.5-inch cover display and an 8.0-inch main foldable display.  In terms of dimensions, the smartphone is expected to be  10.6mm thick when folded and 4.9mm thin when unfolded. For reference, the newly launched Galaxy Z Fold 6 is 12.1mm thick when folded and 5.6 mm when unfolded, making the Special Edition significantly slimmer. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim with a touch of titanium under works- Know what's coming

This significant upgrade over the Galaxy Z Fold 6, may disappoint users. Additionally, it is rumoured that the smartphone's availability will be limited to  South Korea and China, considering it the most expensive Samsung foldable. The other specifications and features of the smartphone are still under the covers, therefore, we have to wait for some time to confirm what Samsung has planned.  As of now, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim will reportedly debut on September 25, however, the official confirmation is still awaited. Additionally, the smartphone is expected to be announced at a starting price of $2100 which is approximately Rs.1,76,000 in Indian currency. Therefore, the price would be closer to the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

First Published Date: 29 Aug, 11:22 IST
