Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim dimensions and display size leaked ahead of launch- All details

Samsung after launching the new-gen foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 in July, the company is gearing up for another foldable launch this year. By the end of September, Samsung may announce the slimmer version of Galaxy Z Fold 6, which may also become the most expensive foldable smartphone in the market. Now, in a recent leak, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim dimensions were revealed, showcasing just how slim the smartphone will be.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 vs Galaxy Z Fold 5

You may be interested in Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 5G Pink

Pink 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 16% OFF 16% OFF Samsung Galaxy F55 5G Apricot Crush

Apricot Crush 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 9% OFF 9% OFF Samsung Galaxy A35 Awesome Iceblue

Awesome Iceblue 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage 15% OFF 15% OFF Samsung Galaxy A55 256GB Awesome Iceblue

Awesome Iceblue 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim dimensions

A reputable tipster Evan Blass shared an X post revealing several details about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim. For starters, the company named the smartphone “Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition.” Therefore, we may not get a “Slim” or “Ultra” name attached to the new version of Galaxy Z Fold 6. Additionally, the tipster also revealed the expected dimensions of the smartphone, giving us a glimpse of what the smartphone may look like.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Review

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim is expected to feature a 6.5-inch cover display and an 8.0-inch main foldable display. In terms of dimensions, the smartphone is expected to be 10.6mm thick when folded and 4.9mm thin when unfolded. For reference, the newly launched Galaxy Z Fold 6 is 12.1mm thick when folded and 5.6 mm when unfolded, making the Special Edition significantly slimmer.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim with a touch of titanium under works- Know what's coming

This significant upgrade over the Galaxy Z Fold 6, may disappoint users. Additionally, it is rumoured that the smartphone's availability will be limited to South Korea and China, considering it the most expensive Samsung foldable. The other specifications and features of the smartphone are still under the covers, therefore, we have to wait for some time to confirm what Samsung has planned. As of now, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim will reportedly debut on September 25, however, the official confirmation is still awaited. Additionally, the smartphone is expected to be announced at a starting price of $2100 which is approximately Rs.1,76,000 in Indian currency. Therefore, the price would be closer to the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!