This iPhone 15 Pro Max camera upgrade can soon be adopted by Android flagships, says report

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reports that the iPhone 15 Pro Max camera lens, which is made of glass-plastic hybrid, can be picked up by Android flagships.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 30 2023, 14:31 IST
iPhone 15 Pro Max
According to a report, the glass-plastic hybrid lenses in iPhone 15 Pro Max can soon be seen in Android flagship smartphones too. (Bloomberg)
In a recent research note, Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst at TF International and a long-time Apple tipster, shed light on the innovative hybrid glass-plastic lenses featured in Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max and soon to be adopted by Huawei for its 2024 flagship model, the P70 Art. Apple's usage of this hybrid lens, named 1G3P due to its composition of one part glass and three parts plastic, is specifically notable in the tetraprism periscope camera, providing an impressive 5x optical zoom. The report suggests that this technology can soon feature in other Android flagship smartphones as well.

Kuo predicts that the integration of glass-plastic hybrid lenses in the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the upcoming Huawei P70 Art will instigate transformative shifts within the industry. Foreseeing a trend towards utilising moulding/spherical glass in these hybrid lenses, Kuo highlights the potential shift from lower-quality wafer-level glass. Additionally, Kuo suggests that 1G3P lenses may emerge as strong contenders against 8P lenses, consisting of eight plastic lenses, emphasising their advantages in terms of reduced height and increasingly competitive pricing, 9to5Mac reported.

Cost-Efficiency in Mass Production

Addressing the cost aspect, the 1G3P hybrid lens employed by Huawei starts at $12 in the prototype stage. However, Kuo anticipates a significant reduction to the range of $6-$7 in mass production as yield rates improve. Enhanced yields at Largan, a leading manufacturer, are expected to enable Apple to incorporate the Tetraprism lens into the iPhone 16 Pro in the upcoming year.

Enhanced Optical Correction Abilities

Highlighting another significant benefit, Kuo suggests that glass-plastic hybrid lenses possess superior capabilities in rectifying lens deformation caused by the design of compact camera modules (CCM). Perhaps most crucially, Kuo envisions a broader adoption of glass-plastic hybrid lenses by other high-end phones, drawing inspiration from the pioneering steps taken by Apple and Huawei. Notably, this trend is expected to extend beyond the realms of Apple's iOS platform and Huawei's HarmonyOS, suggesting the integration of this optical technology by flagship and top-tier Android phones.

Currently, Kuo identifies Largan and Sunny Optical as the key players in manufacturing glass-plastic hybrid lenses. However, acknowledging Largan's extensive experience and advantageous position in plastic lenses, Kuo asserts that Largan holds a superior position over Sunny Optical in this evolving market.

First Published Date: 30 Nov, 14:03 IST
