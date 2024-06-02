 Poco F6 Vs Poco X6 Pro: Which performance smartphone is better under Rs.30000 | Mobile News

Poco F6 Vs Poco X6 Pro: Which performance smartphone is better under Rs.30000

Poco F6 Vs Poco X6 Pro: Check out the in-depth comparison between the two high-performing Poco smartphones.

By: AISHWARYA PANDE
Updated on: Jun 02 2024, 09:59 IST
Poco F6 or Poco X6 Pro? Know which smartphone is better. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)

Poco has significantly upscaled its game in the performance segment market by launching smartphones under F-series and X-series. While both the series from the company have received much recognition, the current generation smartphone: the Poco F6 and Poco X6 Pro have become the talk of the town. If you are looking for a high-performance mid-ranger smartphone then know when the Poco smartphone will be a great option for you. We have curated an in-depth specs comparison between the Poco F6 and Poco X6 Pro to help you make an informed decision. 

Also read: Poco F6 sales start in India today: Check out detailed pricing and specifications

Poco F6 Vs Poco X6 Pro

Display: The Poco X6 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1800 nits peak brightness. On the other side, the Poco F6 was recently launched with a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with  120Hz refresh rate and 2400 nits peak brightness. Both offer 446ppi and 1220×2712 resolution. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?


Performance: In terms of performance, the Poco X6 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra chipset, whereas the Poco F6 is the first smartphone in India with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor. Both smartphones offer 8GB/12GB RAM  and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.

Also read: POCO M6 Plus 5G to launch soon in India


Camera: The Poco F6 features a dual-camera setup which consists of 50MP primary and 8MP ultrawide. The Poco X6 Pro sports a triple camera setup which comes with a 64MP primary, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, the Poco F6 comes with a 20MP selfie camera and the Poco X6 Pro comes with a 16MP selfie shooter. 

Also read: Realme GT 6T Vs Poco F6


Battery: Both the smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery. However, the Poco F6 sports a 90W charging support and the Poco X6 Pro supports  67W charging.


Price: The Poco F6 comes with a starting price of  Rs.29999 whereas the Poco X6 Pro comes with a starting price of Rs.26999.

 

These are some of the major specs comparisons between the Poco F6 and Poco X6 Pro. However, both smartphones deliver promising performance. 

First Published Date: 02 Jun, 08:00 IST
