Msi Creator M16 A11ud 668in Laptop (core I7 11th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10/4 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। msi Laptop

MSI Creator M16 A11UD 668IN Laptop MSI Creator M16 A11UD 668IN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 129,990 in India with Intel Core i7-11800H (11th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on MSI Creator M16 A11UD 668IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy MSI Creator M16 A11UD 668IN Laptop now with free delivery.