Msi Delta 15 A5efk 201in Laptop (amd Octa Core Ryzen 7/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। msi Laptop

MSI Delta 15 A5EFK 201IN Laptop

MSI Delta 15 A5EFK 201IN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 149,990 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 5800H Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on MSI Delta 15 A5EFK 201IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy MSI Delta 15 A5EFK 201IN Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 24 January 2024
Key Specs
₹149,990
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 5800H
1 TB
Windows 11 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.90 Kg weight
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

MSI Delta 15 A5EFK 201IN Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the MSI Delta 15 A5EFK 201IN Laptop in India is Rs. 149,990.  It comes in the following colors: Carbon Gray.

MSI Delta 15 A5EFK-201IN Laptop (AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7/16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 11)

(1 TB SSD,16 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Out of Stock
Msi Delta 15 A5efk 201in Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 4 Cell
  • Li-Ion
  • 65 W
Display Details
  • 240 Hz
  • 141 ppi
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • FHD (1920*1080) 240Hz close to 100%sRGB
  • No
General Information
  • Carbon Gray
  • 247 x 357 x 19 mm
  • 1.90 Kg weight
  • 19 Millimeter thickness
  • A5EFK-201IN
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • MSI
Memory
  • 3200 Mhz
  • 2*8 Gigabyte
  • DDR4
  • 64 GB
  • 2
  • 16 GB
Multimedia
  • Built-in Speakers
  • Built-in Microphones
  • 720
  • Yes
  • Yes
Networking
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • 5
  • Yes
Others
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • AMD Radeon RX6700M
  • AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 5800H
  • 4.2 Ghz
Peripherals
  • Yes
Ports
  • Yes
  • 2
  • Yes
Storage
  • 1 TB
    Msi Delta 15 A5efk 201in Laptop