Msi Delta 15 A5efk 201in Laptop (amd Octa Core Ryzen 7/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। msi Laptop

MSI Delta 15 A5EFK 201IN Laptop MSI Delta 15 A5EFK 201IN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 149,990 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 5800H Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on MSI Delta 15 A5EFK 201IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy MSI Delta 15 A5EFK 201IN Laptop now with free delivery.