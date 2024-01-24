Msi Ge66 Raider 12uhs 218in Laptop (core I7 12th Gen/32 Gb/2 Tb Ssd/windows 11/16 Gb) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। msi Laptop

MSI GE66 Raider 12UHS-218IN Laptop (Core I7 12th Gen/32 GB/2 TB SSD/Windows 11/16 GB)
(2 TB SSD,32 GB RAM DDR5,17.3 Inches (43.94 cm) Display Size)
The starting price for the MSI GE66 Raider 12UHS 218IN Laptop in India is Rs. 414,990. It comes in the following colors: Titanium Blue.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.