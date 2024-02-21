 Msi Gf63 Thin 10uc 607in Laptop (core I5 10th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10/4 Gb) Price in India(21 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। msi Laptop
MSI GF63 Thin 10UC 607IN Laptop

MSI GF63 Thin 10UC 607IN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 56,490 in India with Intel Core i5 (10th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on MSI GF63 Thin 10UC 607IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy MSI GF63 Thin 10UC 607IN Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 21 February 2024
Key Specs
₹56,490
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i5 (10th Gen)
512 GB
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.86 Kg weight
See full specifications
₹51,990 38% OFF
Buy Now

MSI GF63 Thin 10UC 607IN Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the MSI GF63 Thin 10UC 607IN Laptop in India is Rs. 56,490.  At Amazon, the MSI GF63 Thin 10UC 607IN Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 51,990.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

38% off

MSI GF63 Thin Intel Core i5 11260H 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop

MSI GF63 Thin, Intel Core i5-11260H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, GDDR6 4GB/Black/1.8Kg), 11UC-1475IN
₹83,990 ₹51,990
Buy Now
Out of Stock
34% off

MSI GF63 Thin Intel Core i5 11260H 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop

MSI GF63 Thin, Intel Core i5-11260H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050, GDDR6 4GB/Black/1.8Kg), 11UCX-1471IN
₹78,990 ₹52,300
Buy Now
34% off

MSI Cyborg 15 Intel 12th Gen i5 12450H 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop

MSI Cyborg 15, Intel 12th Gen. i5-12450H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050, GDDR6 4GB/Black/1.98Kg), A12UCX-265IN
₹86,990 ₹56,990
Buy Now

Msi Gf63 Thin 10uc 607in Laptop Full Specifications

Battery

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Battery Cell

    3 Cell

  • Power Supply

    120 W AC Adapter W

Display Details

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Features

    Full HD IPS LED Backlit Anti-glare Display

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Pixel Density

    141 ppi

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Refresh Rate

    144 Hz

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

General Information

  • Brand

    MSI

  • Weight

    1.86 Kg weight

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    359 x 254 x 21.7 mm

  • Model

    GF63 Thin 10UC-607IN

  • Thickness

    21.7 Millimeter thickness

  • Colour

    Black

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

Memory

  • Capacity

    8 GB

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Memory Layout

    1x8 Gigabyte

Multimedia

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Microphone Type

    Built-in Microphone

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Speakers

    Built-in Dual Speakers

Networking

  • Wi-Fi Version

    6

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.1

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n/ax

Others

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Warranty

    1 Year

Performance

  • Processor

    Intel Core i5 (10th Gen)

  • Graphics Memory

    4 GB

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050

Peripherals

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

  • Keyboard

    Gaming Keyboard

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

Ports

  • Usb Type C

    1

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • USB 3.0 slots

    1

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

Storage

  • SSD Capacity

    512 GB
Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8

16 GB DDR5 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹82,490
₹124,590
Buy Now

Asus VivoBook Go 15 E510MA EJ001W Laptop

4 GB DDR4 RAM, 256 GB SSD
₹27,300
₹48,500
Buy Now

HP 15s ey2001AU

16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹58,489
Buy Now

HP 15s ey1509AU

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹27,490
₹35,147
Buy Now
    Msi Gf63 Thin 10uc 607in Laptop