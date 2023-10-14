 Msi Modern 14 C7m 218in Laptop (amd Octa Core Ryzen 7/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। msi Laptop
MSI Modern 14 C7M 218IN Laptop

MSI Modern 14 C7M 218IN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 51,990 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 7730U Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on MSI Modern 14 C7M 218IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy MSI Modern 14 C7M 218IN Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹51,990
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 7730U
512 GB
Windows 11 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.4 Kg weight (Light-weight)
₹49,990 M.R.P. ₹73,990
MSI Modern 14 C7M 218IN Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the MSI Modern 14 C7M 218IN Laptop in India is Rs. 51,990.  At Amazon, the MSI Modern 14 C7M 218IN ...Read More

The starting price for the MSI Modern 14 C7M 218IN Laptop in India is Rs. 51,990.  At Amazon, the MSI Modern 14 C7M 218IN Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 49,990.  It comes in the following colors: Classic Black.

Msi Modern 14 C7m 218in Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Ion
  • 3 Cell
Display Details
  • Full HD 60Hz 45%NTSC IPS-Level
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • 157 ppi
  • No
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
  • 60 Hz
General Information
  • 1.4 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • 319.9 x 223 x 19.3 mm
  • Classic Black
  • 19.3 Millimeter thickness
  • MSI
  • C7M-218IN
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
Memory
  • 1
  • 16 GB
  • DDR4
  • 1*16 Gigabyte
Multimedia
  • 720p
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Built-In Microphones
  • Built-In Speakers
Networking
  • 5
  • Yes
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • 5.2
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Power Adapter, User Manual, Warranty Card
Performance
  • 2.0 Ghz
  • 8
  • AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 7730U
  • AMD Radeon
Peripherals
  • Yes
  • Single Keyboard (White)
Ports
  • Yes
  • No
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 2
  • 1
Storage
  • 512 GB
    Msi Modern 14 C7m 218in Laptop