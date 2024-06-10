 Msi Modern 15 B13m 883in Laptop (core I3 13th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। msi Laptop
MSI Modern 15 B13M 883IN Laptop

MSI Modern 15 B13M 883IN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 41,990 in India with Intel Core i3-1315U (13th Gen) Processor and RAM.
MSI Modern 15 B13M-883IN Laptop (Core I3 13th Gen/8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11) Variants & Price

The price for the MSI Modern 15 B13M 883IN Laptop in India is expected to be Rs. 41,990.  It is expected to come in the following colors: Classic Black. The status of MSI Modern 15 B13M 883IN Laptop is Upcoming. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 Inches

Operating System

Windows 11 Home Basic

SSD Capacity

512 GB

Processor

Intel Core i3-1315U

Msi Modern 15 B13m 883in Laptop (core I3 13th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Latest Update

Msi Modern 15 B13m 883in Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 3/10
Scoring parameters:
4
Storage
2
Performance
2
Battery
6
Display
0
Smart Feature

  • Battery Cell

    3 Cell

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Power Supply

    65 W

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Pixel Density

    141 ppi

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Refresh Rate

    60 Hz

  • Display Features

    Full HD 60Hz 45%NTSC IPS-Level

  • Weight

    1.7 Kg weight

  • Brand

    MSI

  • Model

    B13M-883IN

  • Colour

    Classic Black

  • Thickness

    19.9 Millimeter thickness

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home Basic

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    359 x 241 x 19.9 mm

  • Capacity

    8 GB

  • Memory Layout

    1*8 Gigabyte

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Video Recording

    720p

  • Microphone Type

    Built In Microphone

  • Speakers

    2x 2W Speaker

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • In-built Microphone

    Yes

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n/ax

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.3

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adapter, User Manual, Warranty Card

  • Processor

    Intel Core i3-1315U (13th Gen)

  • Clock-speed

    1.2 Ghz

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel Iris Xe

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Keyboard

    Single Keyboard (White)

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • USB 2.0 slots

    2

  • USB Type C

    1

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • VGA Port

    No

  • SSD Capacity

    512 GB

