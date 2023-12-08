 Msi Prestige 13 Evo A12m 085in Laptop (core I5 12th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(08 December, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। msi Laptop
MSI Prestige 13 Evo A12M 085IN Laptop

MSI Prestige 13 Evo A12M 085IN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 82,990 in India with Intel Core i5-1240P (12th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on MSI Prestige 13 Evo A12M 085IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy MSI Prestige 13 Evo A12M 085IN Laptop now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 08 December 2023
Key Specs
₹82,990
13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)
Intel Core i5-1240P (12th Gen)
512 GB
Windows 11 Home Basic
1920 x 1200 Pixels
0.99 Kg weight (Light-weight)
₹77,990 27% OFF
Buy Now

MSI Prestige 13 Evo A12M 085IN Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the MSI Prestige 13 Evo A12M 085IN Laptop in India is Rs. 82,990.  At Amazon, the MSI Prestige 13 Evo A12M 085IN Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 77,990.  It comes in the following colors: Pure White.

MSI Prestige 13 Evo Intel 12th Gen i5 1240P 33CM FHD 60Hz Laptop

MSI Prestige 13 Evo, Intel 12th Gen. i5-1240P, 33CM FHD+ 60Hz Laptop (8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Pure White/0.99Kg), B12M-085IN
₹106,990 ₹77,990
Buy Now
MSI Katana GF66 Intel 12th Gen i5 12450H 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop

MSI Katana GF66, Intel 12th Gen. i5-12450H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6/Black/2.25Kg), 12UCOK-693IN
₹95,990 ₹69,990
Buy Now
MSI Cyborg 15 Intel 12th Gen i5 12450H 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop

MSI Cyborg 15, Intel 12th Gen. i5-12450H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (8GBx2/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Nvidia GeForce RTX4050, 6GB GDDR6/Translucent Black/1.98Kg), A12VE-071IN
₹111,990 ₹82,490
Buy Now
MSI Prestige 13 Evo Intel 13th Gen i7 1360P 34CM FHD 60Hz Laptop

MSI Prestige 13 Evo, Intel 13th Gen. i7-1360P, 34CM FHD+ 60Hz Laptop (16GB/1TB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Intel Iris Xe/Stellar Gray/990g), A13M-063IN
₹139,990 ₹92,990
Buy Now
Msi Prestige 13 Evo A12m 085in Laptop Full Specifications

Battery Icon
  • 4 Cell
  • Li-Ion
Display Details Icon
  • Full HD+ 16:10 100% sRGB IPS-Level panel
  • 1920 x 1200 Pixels
  • 16:10
  • No
  • 170 ppi
  • 13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)
General Information Icon
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • 13 Evo A12M-085IN
  • 16.9 Millimeter thickness
  • 299 x 210 x 16.9 mm
  • MSI
  • 0.99 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • Pure White
Memory Icon
  • 1*8 Gigabyte
  • LPDDR5
  • 1
  • 8 GB
Multimedia Icon
  • Built-In Speakers
  • Yes
  • 720p
  • Yes
  • Built-In Microphones
Networking Icon
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • 6
  • 5.2
  • Yes
Others Icon
  • Laptop, Power Adapter, User Manual, Warranty Card
  • 2 Years
Performance Icon
  • 1.2 Ghz
  • Intel Iris Xe
  • Intel Core i5-1240P (12th Gen)
Peripherals Icon
  • Single Keyboard (White)
  • Yes
Ports Icon
  • Yes
  • 4
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • No
Storage Icon
  • 512 GB
