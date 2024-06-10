 Msi Prestige 14 Ai Studio C1udxg 030in Laptop (core Ultra 7/32 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11/6 Gb) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। msi Laptop
Overview Prices Summary Specs News
MSIPrestige14AIStudioC1UDXG-030INLaptop(CoreUltra7/32GB/1TBSSD/Windows11/6GB)_Capacity_32GB
MSIPrestige14AIStudioC1UDXG-030INLaptop(CoreUltra7/32GB/1TBSSD/Windows11/6GB)_DisplaySize_14Inches(35.56cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P162408/heroimage/msi-c1udxg-030in-162408-v1-large-1.jpg_MSIPrestige14AIStudioC1UDXG-030INLaptop(CoreUltra7/32GB/1TBSSD/Windows11/6GB)_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P162408/heroimage/msi-c1udxg-030in-162408-v1-large-1.jpg_MSIPrestige14AIStudioC1UDXG-030INLaptop(CoreUltra7/32GB/1TBSSD/Windows11/6GB)_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P162408/heroimage/msi-c1udxg-030in-162408-v1-large-1.jpg_MSIPrestige14AIStudioC1UDXG-030INLaptop(CoreUltra7/32GB/1TBSSD/Windows11/6GB)_4
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P162408/heroimage/msi-c1udxg-030in-162408-v1-large-1.jpg_MSIPrestige14AIStudioC1UDXG-030INLaptop(CoreUltra7/32GB/1TBSSD/Windows11/6GB)_5
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P162408/heroimage/msi-c1udxg-030in-162408-v1-large-1.jpg_MSIPrestige14AIStudioC1UDXG-030INLaptop(CoreUltra7/32GB/1TBSSD/Windows11/6GB)_6
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P162408/heroimage/msi-c1udxg-030in-162408-v1-large-1.jpg_MSIPrestige14AIStudioC1UDXG-030INLaptop(CoreUltra7/32GB/1TBSSD/Windows11/6GB)_7
Upcoming
Expected Release Date: Information unavailable

MSI Prestige 14 AI Studio C1UDXG 030IN Laptop

MSI Prestige 14 AI Studio C1UDXG 030IN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 129,990 in India with Intel Core Ultra 7 - 155H Processor and RAM.
Stellar Gray
1 TB
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

MSI Prestige 14 AI Studio C1UDXG-030IN Laptop (Core Ultra 7/32 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 11/6 GB) Variants & Price

The price for the MSI Prestige 14 AI Studio C1UDXG 030IN Laptop in India is expected to be Rs. 129,990.  It is expected to come in the following colors: Stellar Gray. The status of MSI Prestige 14 AI Studio C1UDXG 030IN Laptop is Upcoming. ...Read More

Here are few alternate options to check

HP Spectre x360 14 eu0556TU 9T8K6PA Laptop
  • 32GB RAM | 1tb
  • Slate Blue Aluminum
₹167,990
Check Details
Msi Prestige 14 Ai Studio C1udxg 030in Laptop Hp Spectre X360 14 Eu0556tu 9t8k6pa Laptop

Acer Swift X Laptop
  • 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD
  • Steel Gray
₹94,999
Check Details
Msi Prestige 14 Ai Studio C1udxg 030in Laptop Acer Swift X Laptop

HP Envy X360 15 ew0047TU 7F693PA Laptop
  • 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD
  • Nightfall Black Aluminum
₹113,128
Check Details
Msi Prestige 14 Ai Studio C1udxg 030in Laptop Hp Envy X360 15 Ew0047tu 7f693pa Laptop

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge Laptop
  • 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD
  • Sapphire Blue
₹112,239
Check Details
Msi Prestige 14 Ai Studio C1udxg 030in Laptop Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge Laptop
Add a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare

Key Specs

Display Size

14 Inches

Operating System

Windows 11 Home Basic

SSD Capacity

1 TB

Processor

Intel Core Ultra 7 - 155H

Msi Prestige 14 Ai Studio C1udxg 030in Laptop (core Ultra 7/32 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11/6 Gb) Latest Update

Msi Prestige 14 Ai Studio C1udxg 030in Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 4/10
Scoring parameters:
8
Storage
2
Performance
2
Battery
6
Display
4
Smart Feature

  • Battery Cell

    4 Cell

  • Power Supply

    140 W

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Pixel Density

    162 ppi

  • Display Size

    14 Inches (35.56 cm)

  • Display Features

    Full HD+ 144hz 100%sRGB

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Refresh Rate

    144 Hz

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1200 Pixels

  • Brand

    MSI

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    313.4 x 246.5 x 18.9 mm

  • Thickness

    18.9 Millimeter thickness

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home Basic

  • Colour

    Stellar Gray

  • Model

    C1UDXG-030IN

  • Weight

    1.7 Kg weight

  • RAM type

    DDR5

  • Capacity

    32 GB

  • RAM speed

    5600 Mhz

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Memory Layout

    1*16 Gigabyte

  • Microphone Type

    Spatial Array Microphone (3 Mic)

  • Sound Technologies

    Hi-Res Audio Ready, DTS Audio Processing

  • Speakers

    2x 2W Speaker

  • In-built Microphone

    Yes

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    1080p

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n/ax

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.4

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adapter, User Manual, Warranty Card

  • Warranty

    2 Years

  • Chipset

    Intel Integrated SoC

  • Number of Cores

    16

  • Graphics Memory

    6 GB

  • Processor

    Intel Core Ultra 7 - 155H

  • Clock-speed

    1.4 Ghz

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    Yes

  • Keyboard

    Single Keyboard (White)

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Thunderbolt Port

    4

  • USB Type C

    1

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • VGA Port

    No

  • SSD Type

    M.2/Optane

  • SSD Capacity

    1 TB

Related Laptop News

Read all Related Laptop News

Laptops By Brand

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Home  /  Laptops in India   /   Msi Laptop   /   MSI Prestige 14 AI Studio C1UDXG 030IN Laptop

Trending Laptops

Acer Aspire 3 A315 24 NX KDESI 004 Laptop

  • Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹31,700
Check Details

Acer Swift Go SFG14 41 NX KG3SI 002 Laptop

  • Pure Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹54,990
Check Details

Acer Aspire 5 A515 57G Laptop Core I5 12th Gen 16 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 UN K9TSI 002

  • Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
₹54,499
Check Details

Asus VivoBook 15 X515JA BQ322WS Laptop

  • Transparent Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹32,990
Check Details
Trending Laptops

Latest Laptops

HP 15s ey2001AU

  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹54,999
Check Details

MSI Modern 14 C11M 029IN Laptop

  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹29,990
Check Details

HP 15s ey1509AU

  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹27,990
Check Details

Asus EeeBook 15 E510MA EJ011WS Laptop

  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 256 GB SSD
₹29,990
Check Details
Latest Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge Laptop

  • Sapphire Blue
  • 16 GB RAM
₹112,239
Check Details

Infinix INBook X1 Pro Laptop

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
₹47,999
Check Details

Apple MacBook Pro 16 Ultrabook Apple M1 Max 32 GB 512 GB SSD macOS Monterey

  • Space Grey
  • 32 GB RAM
₹300,000
Check Details

Asus ROG Strix G17 G713QM K4215TS Laptop

  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
₹159,000
Check Details
Upcoming Laptops
Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Home  /  Laptops in India   /   Msi Laptop   /   MSI Prestige 14 AI Studio C1UDXG 030IN Laptop

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Msi Prestige 14 Ai Studio C1udxg 030in Laptop
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender