Msi Prestige 14 Ai Studio C1udxg 030in Laptop (core Ultra 7/32 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11/6 Gb) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। msi Laptop

The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

MSI Prestige 14 AI Studio C1UDXG 030IN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 129,990 in India with Intel Core Ultra 7 - 155H Processor and RAM.

MSI Prestige 14 AI Studio C1UDXG 030IN Laptop MSI Prestige 14 AI Studio C1UDXG 030IN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 129,990 in India with Intel Core Ultra 7 - 155H Processor and RAM.

MSI Prestige 14 AI Studio C1UDXG-030IN Laptop (Core Ultra 7/32 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 11/6 GB) Variants & Price

The price for the MSI Prestige 14 AI Studio C1UDXG 030IN Laptop in India is expected to be Rs. 129,990. It is expected to come in the following colors: Stellar Gray. The status of MSI Prestige 14 AI Studio C1UDXG 030IN Laptop is Upcoming. ...Read More Read Less

Here are few alternate options to check