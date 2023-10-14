Msi Pulse 17 B13vfk 667in Laptop (core I7 13th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11/8 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। msi Laptop

MSI Pulse 17 B13VFK 667IN Laptop MSI Pulse 17 B13VFK 667IN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 134,990 in India with Intel Core i7-13700H (13th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on MSI Pulse 17 B13VFK 667IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy MSI Pulse 17 B13VFK 667IN Laptop now with free delivery.