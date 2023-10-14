 Msi Pulse 17 B13vfk 667in Laptop (core I7 13th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11/8 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। msi Laptop
MSI Pulse 17 B13VFK 667IN Laptop

MSI Pulse 17 B13VFK 667IN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 134,990 in India with Intel Core i7-13700H (13th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on MSI Pulse 17 B13VFK 667IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy MSI Pulse 17 B13VFK 667IN Laptop now with free delivery.
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹134,990
17.3 Inches (43.94 cm)
Intel Core i7-13700H (13th Gen)
1 TB
Windows 11 Home Basic
2560 x 1440 Pixels
2.7 Kg weight
MSI Pulse 17 B13VFK 667IN Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the MSI Pulse 17 B13VFK 667IN Laptop in India is Rs. 134,990.  It comes in the following colors: Gray.

The starting price for the MSI Pulse 17 B13VFK 667IN Laptop in India is Rs. 134,990.  It comes in the following colors: Gray.

MSI Pulse 17 B13VFK-667IN Laptop (Core I7 13th Gen/8 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 11/8 GB)

(1 TB SSD,8 GB RAM DDR5,17.3 Inches (43.94 cm) Display Size)
amazon
Out of Stock

Msi Pulse 17 B13vfk 667in Laptop Full Specifications

Display Details
  • 17.3 Inches (43.94 cm)
  • No
  • 2560 x 1440 Pixels
  • 170 ppi
  • 240 Hz
  • QHD 240Hz DCI-P3 100% IPS-Level Panel
General Information
  • 398 x 273 x 27.2 mm
  • Gray
  • 27.2 Millimeter thickness
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • B13VFK-667IN
  • 2.7 Kg weight
  • MSI
Memory
  • 1
  • 8 GB
  • DDR5
  • 1*8 Gigabyte
Multimedia
  • 720p
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Built-In Speakers
  • Built-In Microphones
Networking
  • 5.2
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • Yes
  • 6
Others
  • Laptop, Power Adapter, User Manual, Warranty Card
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • 4.8 Ghz
  • Intel Core i7-13700H (13th Gen)
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060
  • 8 GB
  • 8
Ports
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 1
  • 1
  • No
  • 1
Storage
  • 1 TB
