Msi Vector Gp66 12ugs 234in Laptop (core I7 12th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11/8 Gb) Price in India(15 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। msi Laptop

MSI Vector GP66 12UGS 234IN Laptop

MSI Vector GP66 12UGS 234IN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 231,500 in India with Intel Core i7-12700H (12th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on MSI Vector GP66 12UGS 234IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy MSI Vector GP66 12UGS 234IN Laptop now with free delivery.
Black
1 TB
MSI Vector GP66 12UGS-234IN Laptop (Core I7 12th Gen/16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 11/8 GB) Variants & Price

The price for the MSI Vector GP66 12UGS 234IN Laptop in India is Rs. 231,500.  It comes in the following colors: Black. The status of MSI Vector GP66 12UGS 234IN Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 Inches

Operating System

Windows 11 Home Basic

SSD Capacity

1 TB

Processor

Intel Core i7-12700H

Msi Vector Gp66 12ugs 234in Laptop (core I7 12th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11/8 Gb) Latest Update

Msi Vector Gp66 12ugs 234in Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 4/10
Scoring parameters:
8
Storage
6
Performance
2
Battery
2
Display
0
Smart Feature

  • Battery Cell

    4 Cell

  • Power Supply

    65

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Display Resolution

    2560 x 1440 Pixels

  • Pixel Density

    188 ppi

  • Display Features

    QHD (2560x1440) 165Hz 100% DCI-P3

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Refresh Rate

    165 Hz

  • Weight

    2.38 Kg weight

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    358 x 267 x 24 mm

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home Basic

  • Colour

    Black

  • Thickness

    24 Millimeter thickness

  • Brand

    MSI

  • Model

    12UGS-234IN

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Expandable Memory

    64 GB

  • Capacity

    16 GB

  • RAM speed

    3200 Mhz

  • Memory Layout

    2*8 Gigabyte

  • Memory Slots

    2

  • Video Recording

    720

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Microphone Type

    Built-in microphone

  • Speakers

    Built-in Speaker

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.2

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Warranty

    2 Years

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents

  • Processor

    Intel Core i7-12700H (12th Gen)

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070Ti

  • Graphics Memory

    8 GB

  • Clockspeed

    4.7 Ghz

  • Keyboard

    Per Key RGB Steelseries Keyboard

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • Usb Type C

    1

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • SSD Capacity

    1 TB

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Last updated date: 02 July 2024
