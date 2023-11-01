 Nokia Purebook S14 Nki510tl85s Laptop (core I5 10th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। nokia Laptop
Nokia PureBook S14 NKi510TL85S Laptop

Nokia PureBook S14 NKi510TL85S Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 31,990 in India with Intel Core i5-10210U (10th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nokia PureBook S14 NKi510TL85S Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Nokia PureBook S14 NKi510TL85S Laptop now with free delivery.
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Key Specs
₹31,990
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
Intel Core i5-10210U (10th Gen)
512 GB
Windows 10 Home Basic
1366 x 768 Pixels
1.4 Kg weight (Light-weight)
Nokia PureBook S14 NKi510TL85S Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Nokia PureBook S14 NKi510TL85S Laptop in India is Rs. 31,990.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

Nokia PureBook S14 NKi510TL85S Laptop (Core I5 10th Gen/8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 10)

(512 GB SSD,8 GB RAM DDR4,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
Nokia Purebook S14 Nki510tl85s Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Ion
  • 57 W AC Adapter W
Display Details
  • No
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
  • LED
  • 112 ppi
  • 1366 x 768 Pixels
  • HD LED Backlit Anti-glare Display
General Information
  • 19.3 Millimeter thickness
  • 64-bit
  • Black
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • 1.4 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • 323.5 x 219.4 x 19.3 mm
  • NKi510TL85S
  • Nokia
Memory
  • DDR4
  • 1x8 Gigabyte
  • 3200 Mhz
  • 1
  • 8 GB
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • No
  • 1 MP
  • Built-in Speakers
  • 720p HD
  • Integrated Dual Microphone
  • Yes
Networking
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • 5
  • Multi-Format SD media card reader
  • 4.2
  • Yes
Others
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • Intel Core i5-10210U (10th Gen)
  • Intel UHD
  • 2.1 Ghz
Peripherals
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
  • Standard Notebook Keyboard
Ports
  • 1
  • 1
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
Storage
  • 512 GB
