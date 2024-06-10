Nokia Purebook X14 Nki510ul85s Laptop (core I5 10th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। nokia Laptop

This product is currently not available on Amazon

Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Nokia PureBook X14 NKi510UL85S Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 43,990 in India with Intel Core i5-10210U (10th Gen) Processor , 8 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nokia PureBook X14 NKi510UL85S Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Nokia PureBook X14 NKi510UL85S Laptop now with free delivery.

Nokia PureBook X14 NKi510UL85S Laptop Nokia PureBook X14 NKi510UL85S Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 43,990 in India with Intel Core i5-10210U (10th Gen) Processor , 8 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nokia PureBook X14 NKi510UL85S Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Nokia PureBook X14 NKi510UL85S Laptop now with free delivery.

Nokia PureBook X14 NKi510UL85S Laptop (Core I5 10th Gen/8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 10) Variants & Price

The price for the Nokia PureBook X14 NKi510UL85S Laptop in India is Rs. 43,990. It comes in the following colors: Black. The status of Nokia PureBook X14 NKi510UL85S Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More Read Less

Here are few alternate options to check