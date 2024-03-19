Nokia T10 Lte Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। nokia Tablet

Nokia T10 LTE Nokia T10 LTE is a Android v12 tablet, available price is Rs 10,749 in India with Octa core (1.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.6 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 5250 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nokia T10 LTE from HT Tech. Buy Nokia T10 LTE now with free delivery.