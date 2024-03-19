 Panasonic Tab 8 Hd Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। panasonic Tablet
Panasonic Tab 8 HD

Panasonic Tab 8 HD is a Android v9.0 (Pie) tablet, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with Octa core, 2 GHz Processor and 3 GB RAM.
8
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
PanasonicTab8HD_Capacity_5100mAh
PanasonicTab8HD_RAM_3GB
PanasonicTab8HD_ScreenSize_8.0inches(20.32cm)
Key Specs
₹9,999
8.0 inches (20.32 cm)
Octa core, 2 GHz
Android v9.0 (Pie)
3 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Panasonic Tab 8 HD Price in India

The starting price for the Panasonic Tab 8 HD in India is Rs. 9,999.  This is the Panasonic Tab 8 HD base model with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black.

Panasonic Tab 8 HD

(3 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Black
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

₹98,000
₹10,999
₹9,490
₹11,000
₹10,499
Panasonic Tab 8 Hd Full Specifications

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Capacity

    5100 mAh

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Colours

    Black

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Size

    8.0 inches (20.32 cm)

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Pixel Density

    189 ppi

  • Screen Resolution

    800 x 1280 pixels

  • Launch Date

    June 3, 2020 (Official)

  • Operating System

    Android v9.0 (Pie)

  • Model

    Tab 8 HD

  • Brand

    Panasonic

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM 2

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • RAM

    3 GB

  • Processor

    Octa core, 2 GHz

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • USB OTG Support

    Yes

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 512 GB

  • Internal Memory

    32 GB
    Panasonic Tab 8 Hd