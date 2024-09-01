 Google Pixel 9 first impression: An AI-packed smartphone with impressive upgrades | Photos
Google Pixel 9 first impression: An AI-packed smartphone with impressive upgrades

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Sep 01 2024, 11:00 IST
Google recently launched the Pixel 9 series with four models. I got the chance to experience the standard Pixel 9 smartphone and here’s my first impression. This year Google has integrated some design changes with a new camera module. From the design perspective, Pixel 9 is an iPhone look-alike if you do not pay attention to the camera module. However, Pixel 9 feels good in hand and it is quite compact.  (Aishwarya Panda/HT Tech)
The display of Pixel 9 is slightly bigger than last year, however, I did not feel much of a difference in terms of size. However, the visuals of the smartphone are quite pleasing and impressive as I am thoroughly enjoying watching OTT content. Furthermore, the brightness has also been improved from 2000nits to 2700nits which has been working well during direct sunlight conditions.  (Aishwarya Panda/HT Tech)
Since Pixel smartphones are known for their camera performance. Over the past few days, I have been experimenting with several aspects of Pixel 9’s camera performance. While it is capturing promising daylight images, I noticed some saturation when capturing images in low-light conditions. However, Pixel 9’s portrait mode captured top-notch images as I tried to do some gadget photography.  (Aishwarya Panda/HT Tech)
What’s impressive about Pixel 9 is that, it offers plenty of AI features. I have been experimenting with several AI-powered features such as AI wallpaper, Magic Eraser, and Pixel Studio, and so far it is providing promising responses. While there is more to explore, I find the smartphone amusing as I am a first-time Pixel user. (Aishwarya Panda/HT Tech)
Another thing which I noticed about the Pixel 9 is that it offers quite a decent battery life despite featuring a 4700mAh battery. The smartphone almost lasts up to a day with a single charge which is convincing. On the other hand, the charging speed is also decent as it takes about 1.5 hours to fully charge the device. If you are wondering about the performance then, the full review of the smartphone will come soon.  (Aishwarya Panda/HT Tech)
First Published Date: 01 Sep, 11:00 IST
