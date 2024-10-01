 iPhone 16: 5 facts to know about the newest iPhone in town | Photos
iPhone 16 is the smallest and the most affordable model in the flagship Apple series.

Oct 01 2024
iPhone 16 does not get the iconic Apple sticker inside the box. As the company is inching closer to its goal of ditching plastic altogether, iPhone 16 series come in 100% fibre packaging. The company has also ditched stickers from the box as a part of Apple’s big plan to become carbon neutral by 2030. (Ayushmann Chawla/HT Tech)
1/5 iPhone 16 does not get the iconic Apple sticker inside the box. As the company is inching closer to its goal of ditching plastic altogether, iPhone 16 series come in 100% fibre packaging. The company has also ditched stickers from the box as a part of Apple’s big plan to become carbon neutral by 2030. (Ayushmann Chawla/HT Tech)
iPhone 16 comes with capability to capture Macro shots. The 12MP Ultra Wide camera with autofocus in iPhone 16 enables macro photography. The Ultra Wide camera is also claimed to gather up to 2.6x more light for higher image quality. Additionally, iPhone 16 now takes spatial photos and videos to help users relive memories on Apple Vision Pro. (Ayushmann Chawla/HT Tech)
2/5 iPhone 16 comes with capability to capture Macro shots. The 12MP Ultra Wide camera with autofocus in iPhone 16 enables macro photography. The Ultra Wide camera is also claimed to gather up to 2.6x more light for higher image quality. Additionally, iPhone 16 now takes spatial photos and videos to help users relive memories on Apple Vision Pro. (Ayushmann Chawla/HT Tech)
The new iPhone comes with next-generation Photographic Styles that help users locally adjust colour, highlights, and shadows in real time. Styles also have a deeper understanding of skin undertones, so users can personalise how they appear in photos. Unlike filters, which often use a one-size-fits-all approach by adding a colour to an entire scene, adjustments are applied to specific colours of a selected style.  (Ayushmann Chawla/HT Tech)
3/5 The new iPhone comes with next-generation Photographic Styles that help users locally adjust colour, highlights, and shadows in real time. Styles also have a deeper understanding of skin undertones, so users can personalise how they appear in photos. Unlike filters, which often use a one-size-fits-all approach by adding a colour to an entire scene, adjustments are applied to specific colours of a selected style.  (Ayushmann Chawla/HT Tech)
iPhone 16 also comes with a new feature called Audio Mix that allows users to adjust their sound after capture to focus on the voice of the person on camera, make it sound like the video was recorded inside a professional studio, or position vocal tracks in the front and environmental noises in surround sound.  (Ayushmann Chawla/HT Tech)
4/5 iPhone 16 also comes with a new feature called Audio Mix that allows users to adjust their sound after capture to focus on the voice of the person on camera, make it sound like the video was recorded inside a professional studio, or position vocal tracks in the front and environmental noises in surround sound.  (Ayushmann Chawla/HT Tech)

First Published Date: 01 Oct, 10:21 IST
