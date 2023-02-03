    Trending News

    Home Photos Samsung Galaxy S23 series at a glance: Big specs at iPhone 14 rivalling prices

    Samsung Galaxy S23 series at a glance: Big specs at iPhone 14 rivalling prices

    Samsung Galaxy S23 series launches in India as Samsung's 2023 flagship smartphone series. 

    By: AMRITANSHU MUKHERJEE
    | Updated on: Feb 03 2023, 18:47 IST
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Series
    Samsung Galaxy S23 series has a starting price of Rs. 74999 for the Galaxy S23 and goes up to Rs. 154999 for the top-spec Galaxy S23 Ultra.
    1/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 series has a starting price of Rs. 74999 for the Galaxy S23 and goes up to Rs. 154999 for the top-spec Galaxy S23 Ultra. (HT Tech )
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Series
    Samsung Galaxy S23 series relies on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with a boosted performance core. The phones also come with One UI 5.1 based on Android 13.
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Series
    2/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 series relies on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with a boosted performance core. The phones also come with One UI 5.1 based on Android 13. (HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Series
    Samsung Galaxy S23 series offers 1750 nits of peak brightness, 120Hz variable refresh rate and in-display fingerprint sensor as standard, The Galaxy S23 Ultra offers a QuadHD+ resolution display.
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Series
    3/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 series offers 1750 nits of peak brightness, 120Hz variable refresh rate and in-display fingerprint sensor as standard, The Galaxy S23 Ultra offers a QuadHD+ resolution display. (HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Samsung uses a new 200MP camera sensor and a wider OIS tech on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, promising better photography. Cameras on the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus remain unchanged.
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    4/6 Samsung uses a new 200MP camera sensor and a wider OIS tech on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, promising better photography. Cameras on the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus remain unchanged.
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a big 5000mAh battery while Galaxy S23 Plus has a 4700mAh battery. The Galaxy S23 has a 3900mAh battery. 
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    5/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a big 5000mAh battery while Galaxy S23 Plus has a 4700mAh battery. The Galaxy S23 has a 3900mAh battery. 
    Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus
    Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus
    Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus
    6/6 Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus
    First Published Date: 03 Feb, 18:47 IST
