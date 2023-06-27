Home Photos TECNO CAMON 20 Pro smartphone gets price cut on Amazon

Techno is offering its customers a discount on CAMON 20 Pro 5G on Amazon.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 27 2023, 18:43 IST
Techno has announced a price cut on the recently launched smartphone, CAMON 20 Pro 5G from June 27 to June 30, 2023
The Techno new CAMON 20 Pro 5G comes in two variants. One with a storage capacity of 128 GB with 8 GB RAM and the other with 256 GB and 8 GB RAM. 
The Techno new CAMON 20 Pro 5G features a 6.67-inch FHD+Dot-in AMOLED 10bit Display. It is powered with MediaTek Dimensity 8050 Processor. And it captures amazing pictures from 64MP RGBW(G+P) + OIS Rear Camera and 32MP AI Selfie Camera. Additionally, The phone is available in two enticing colors Dark Welkin and Serenity Blue.
The 128 GB variant of  CAMON 20 Pro 5G originally retails for Rs. 19,999 but, from Amazon, you get a Rs. 2000 instant discount on all bank cards and you can get the smartphone for Rs. 17,999.
The 256 GB variant of  CAMON 20 Pro 5G originally retailed for Rs. 21,999, however, from Amazon, you get Rs. 2000 instant discount on ALL bank cards and get the smartphone only for Rs. 19,999
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets