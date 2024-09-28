 Vivo V40e first impression: A decent mid-ranger, with a slim and light profile | Photos
By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Sep 28 2024, 13:00 IST
Vivo V40e first impression: A decent mid-ranger, with a slim and light profile
The Vivo V40e recently made its debut under the V40 series. While it retains a similar design to the Vivo V40 series, there are surely some differences in the material used and the camera module. The Vivo V40e comes with a plastic body which does not feel very premium and is quite slippery in hand. In terms of colour, I received the Mint Green colour which has become quite common among smartphones, however, I found the Royal Bronze colour more attractive . (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
In terms of display and viewing experience, the Vivo V40e features a 6.77-inch 3D curved display that provides a pleasing usability and HD content viewing experience. As of now, the smartphone is quick and responsive with a 120Hz refresh rate. Everything about the smartphone is smooth. Over the past couple of days, I have watched a few YouTube videos on the devices, and I am thoroughly enjoying the crisp colours and visuals. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
In terms of performance, the Vivo V40e is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 7300 processor that makes everyday tasks a breeze. During the short time of usage, I have not encountered any significant lags or stutter, and I am easily able to carry out day-to-day tasks such as scrolling through social media, messaging, watching video content, and others. However, to know more about performance, I’ll explore more of its performance areas.  (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
For photography, the Vivo V40e features a dual-camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera with Sony IMX882  and 2x portrait mode and an 8MP ultrawide camera. Although it does not have a Zeiss optics lens like its sibling, it manages to capture promising images when I test the main camera in good lighting conditions. I have yet to examine its other camera capabilities. (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
The Vivo V40e is backed by a 5500mAh battery which provides an impressive battery life. With low to medium usage the smartphone lasts more than a day. Additionally, it comes with an 80W charger which recharges the device in about 40 to 45 minutes.  (Aishwarya Panda/ HT Tech)
