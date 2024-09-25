Overview Prices Summary Specs Comparison News
VivoV40e_FrontCamera_50MP
VivoV40e_RAM_8GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P40219/heroimage/164927-v6-vivo-v40e-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_VivoV40e_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P40219/heroimage/164927-v6-vivo-v40e-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_VivoV40e_3
Release date : 25 September 2024

Vivo V40e

Vivo V40e is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 24,999 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Processor and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo V40e from HT Tech. Buy Vivo V40e now with free delivery.
Royal Bronze Mint Green

Vivo V40e Price in India and other variants

The price for the Vivo V40e in India is Rs. 24,999 . This is the Vivo V40e base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Royal Bronze and Mint Green. Market Status of Vivo V40e is Released. ...Read More

Here are few alternate options to check

Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro
  • 16GB RAM | 512GB ROM
  • Likely Arctic White, Iceberg Blue, Obsidian Black
₹24,990
Check Details
Vivo V40e VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro

OPPO K13 Turbo
  • 8GB RAM/12GB RAM | 128GB ROM/256GB ROM
  • First Purple, Knight White, Midnight Maverick
₹27,999
Check Details
Vivo V40e VS Oppo K13 Turbo

Realme 15 5G
  • 8GB RAM | 128GB ROM/256GB ROM
  • Flowing Silver, Silk Pink, Velvet Green
13% OFF
Discounted price:₹25,989 Original price:₹29,999
Buy Now
Vivo V40e VS Realme 15 5g

Vivo Y400 Pro
  • 8GB RAM | 128GB ROM/256GB ROM
  • Black, Ocean Blue, Titanium, White
7% OFF
Discounted price:₹24,999 Original price:₹26,999
Buy Now
Vivo V40e VS Vivo Y400 Pro

OPPO F29 Pro
  • 8GB RAM | 128GB ROM
  • Black, Ocean Blue, Titanium, White
21% OFF
Discounted price:₹25,999 Original price:₹32,999
Buy Now
Vivo V40e VS Oppo F29 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 4 Pro
  • 8GB RAM/12GB RAM/16GB RAM | 128GB ROM/256GB ROM/512GB ROM/1tb
  • Black, Silver, Blue, Green, White
₹23,990
Check Details
Vivo V40e VS Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 4 Pro
Choose a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare

Vivo V40e Take Away

processor
Processor
MediaTek Dimensity 7300 (7nm)

Delivers seamless multitasking and gaming experiences with efficient thermal management for prolonged performance.

camera
Camera
50MP + 8MP Rear, 50MP Front

Captures vibrant, detailed photos and videos with HDR support. Ideal for low-light photography and stunning selfies.

memory_storage
Memory & Storage
LPDDR4X 8GB + UFS 2.2 128GB

Ensures smooth app launches and multitasking, with fast access to files and gaming without lag.

display
Display
6.77 inches AMOLED, 120Hz

Offers immersive visuals with high clarity and smooth scrolling, perfect for gaming and outdoor use.

battery
Battery
5500 mAh with 80W Flash Charging

Provides extended battery life with quick recharge capabilities, ensuring you stay powered throughout the day.

summary
Ideal For

Perfect for gamers, content creators, and heavy users seeking high performance, superior camera capabilities, and fast charging.

Vivo V40e Latest Update

Vivo V40e: Key Specifications & Features

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Removable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Flash, 80W

  • Capacity

    5500 mAh

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 8 MP

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Front Camera

    50 MP

  • Video Recording

    Full HD @ 60 FPS

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash + Aura Light

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) SuperMoon

  • Build Material

    Back: Plastic

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Colours

    Royal Bronze, Mint Green

  • Weight

    183 grams

  • Width

    75 mm

  • Thickness

    7.49 mm

  • Height

    163.72 mm

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Pixel Density

    388 ppi

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Resolution

    1080x2392 px (FHD+)

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    93.3 %

  • Screen Size

    6.77 inches (17.2 cm)

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Display Type

    AMOLED (Curved Display)

  • Brand

    vivo

  • Custom UI

    Funtouch OS

  • SAR Value

    Head: 0.879 W/kg, Body: 0.842 W/kg

  • Launch Date

    September 25, 2024

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.4

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Network Support

    5G, 4G, 3G, 2G

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • NFC

    No

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • RAM Type

    LPDDR4X

  • Processor

    MediaTek Dimensity 7300

  • Graphics

    Mali-G615 MC2

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Storage Type

    UFS 2.2

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    No

Related Mobile News

Vivo set to unveil X200 Ultra and X200s on April 21 alongside new tablets and smartwatch - All details
08 Apr 2025

Vivo X200 Ultra design tipped in a new hands-on video: Know what it looks like
08 Apr 2025

Vivo X200s official colour variants and design tipped online: Here’s what to expect
02 Apr 2025

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra key specifications tipped online ahead of launch on May 13 - Details
12 May 2025
Read all Related Mobile News

Mobiles By Brand

Trending Mobile Phones

Apple iPhone 16E (iPhone SE 4)

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹53,499 Original price:₹59,900
Buy Now

Apple iPhone 16

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹72,499 Original price:₹79,900
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • Titanium Silverblue
  • 12 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹107,500 Original price:₹129,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy A55

  • Awesome Iceblue
  • 8 GB RAM
Discounted price:₹26,999 Original price:₹42,999
Buy Now
Trending Mobile Phones

Latest Mobile Phones

Redmi 15 5G

  • Midnight Black
  • 8GB RAM
₹14,999
Check Details

Vivo V60 5G

  • Mist Grey
  • 8GB / 12GB / 16GB RAM
Discounted price:₹38,999 Original price:₹43,999
Buy Now

OPPO K13 Turbo

  • First Purple
  • 8GB/12GB RAM
₹27,999
Check Details

Infinix GT 30 5G plus

  • Pulse Green
  • 8GB RAM
₹19,499
Check Details
Latest Mobile Phones

Upcoming Mobile Phones

Redmi 15 5G

  • Midnight Black
  • 8GB RAM
₹17,999
Check Details

Google Pixel 10

  • Chalk White
  • 12 GB RAM
₹79,990
Check Details

OnePlus 13 Pro

  • Black
  • 12GB / 16GB / 24GB RAM
₹79,999
Check Details

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹62,990
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones
Last updated date: 19 August 2025
Latest Tech News  /  Mobiles in India   /   Vivo Mobile   /   Vivo V40e

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Vivo V40e
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender