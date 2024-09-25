The price for the Vivo V40e in India is Rs. 24,999 . This is the Vivo V40e base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Royal Bronze and Mint Green. Market Status of Vivo V40e is Released. ...Read More Read Less
Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro
₹24,990
OPPO K13 Turbo
₹27,999
Realme 15 5G
Vivo Y400 Pro
OPPO F29 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 4 Pro
₹23,990
Delivers seamless multitasking and gaming experiences with efficient thermal management for prolonged performance.
Captures vibrant, detailed photos and videos with HDR support. Ideal for low-light photography and stunning selfies.
Ensures smooth app launches and multitasking, with fast access to files and gaming without lag.
Offers immersive visuals with high clarity and smooth scrolling, perfect for gaming and outdoor use.
Provides extended battery life with quick recharge capabilities, ensuring you stay powered throughout the day.
Perfect for gamers, content creators, and heavy users seeking high performance, superior camera capabilities, and fast charging.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.