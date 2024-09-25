Vivo V40e is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 24,999 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Processor and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo V40e from HT Tech. Buy Vivo V40e now with free delivery.

Vivo V40e Vivo V40e is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 24,999 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Processor and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo V40e from HT Tech. Buy Vivo V40e now with free delivery.

Vivo V40e Price in India and other variants

The price for the Vivo V40e in India is Rs. 24,999 . This is the Vivo V40e base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Royal Bronze and Mint Green. Market Status of Vivo V40e is Released. ...Read More Read Less

