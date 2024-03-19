 Pinig Senior Tab 3g Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। pinig Tablet
Home Tablets in India Pinig Tablet Pinig Senior Tab 3G

Pinig Senior Tab 3G

Pinig Senior Tab 3G is a Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean) tablet, available price is Rs 7,800 in India with Dual core, 1.2 GHz Processor and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Pinig Senior Tab 3G from HT Tech. Buy Pinig Senior Tab 3G now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Overview Prices Specs Videos News
PinigSeniorTab3G_Capacity_2800mAh
PinigSeniorTab3G_Ram_1GB
PinigSeniorTab3G_ScreenSize_7.0inches(17.78cm)
Key Specs
₹7,800
7.0 inches (17.78 cm)
Dual core, 1.2 GHz
Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean)
1 GB
365 grams
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Pinig Senior Tab 3G Price in India

The starting price for the Pinig Senior Tab 3G in India is Rs. 7,800.  This is the Pinig Senior Tab 3G base model with 1 GB RAM and 4 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Silver.

Pinig Senior Tab 3G

(1 GB RAM,4 GB Storage) - Silver
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Pinig PT73G Tablet

Pinig PT73G Tablet (6.9 inch, 8GB,Wi-Fi+3G+Voice Calling), Silver Black
₹7,800
Buy Now

Pinig Senior Tab 3G Competitors

₹4,999
Check Details
Pinig Senior Tab 3g Domo Slate Ss5 Os10
DOMO Slate S7
  • 1 GB RAM
  • 8 GB Storage
  • Gold
₹4,188
Check Details
Pinig Senior Tab 3g Domo Slate S7
DOMO Slate X15
  • 512 MB RAM
  • 4 GB Storage
  • White
₹2,990
Check Details
Pinig Senior Tab 3g Domo Slate X15
Micromax Canvas Tab P680
  • 1 GB RAM
  • 8 GB Storage
  • Black
₹7,499
Check Details
Pinig Senior Tab 3g Micromax Canvas Tab P680

Pinig Senior Tab 3g Full Specifications

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Capacity

    2800 mAh

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Resolution

    0.3 MP, Primary Camera

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Image Resolution

    1600 x 1200 Pixels

  • Colours

    Silver

  • Width

    135 mm

  • Height

    200 mm

  • Weight

    365 grams

  • Thickness

    8 mm

  • Display Type

    LCD

  • Screen Size

    7.0 inches (17.78 cm)

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    51.02 %

  • Pixel Density

    170 ppi

  • Screen Resolution

    600 x 1024 pixels

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Launch Date

    October 13, 2014 (Official)

  • Operating System

    Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean)

  • Brand

    Pinig

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Model

    Senior Tab 3G

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • SIM 1

    3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • SIM 2

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • Processor

    Dual core, 1.2 GHz

  • RAM

    1 GB

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    4 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 32 GB
Not sure which
tablet to buy?

Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Pinig Senior Tab 3G News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Discount on tables

Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

27 Dec 2023
Google Pixel tablet

Best premium tablets of 2023: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to Google Pixel tablet, check top 5 here

08 Dec 2023
Portronics Ruffpad 21

Portronics Ruffpad 21: Check out this eco-friendly digital writing pad

18 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023

Tablets By Brand

TRENDING TABLETS

Xiaomi Pad 6

Mist Blue, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹25,999
₹39,999
Buy Now

Realme Pad 2

Imagination Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹19,999
₹28,999
Buy Now

LATEST TABLETS

Latest Tablets

UPCOMING TABLETS

Upcoming Tablets
Top Tablets

Latest Tablets

Popular Tablets

Upcoming Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

Silver, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage
₹12,790
₹14,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G

Silver, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹44,999
₹54,999
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P12 128GB

Storm Grey, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹22,998
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen

Storm Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹15,999
₹32,000
Buy Now
Latest Tablets

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.

    Go to Tablet Recommender
    Pinig Senior Tab 3g