 POCO M6 Plus - Price in India (October 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
POCOM6Plus_Display_6.79inches(17.25cm)
POCOM6Plus_FrontCamera_13MP
POCOM6Plus_RAM_6GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P40084/heroimage/163825-v11-poco-m6-plus-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_POCOM6Plus_3
Release date : 02 Aug 2024

POCO M6 Plus

POCO M6 Plus is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 13,499 in India with 108 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Accelerated Edition Processor , 5030 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.
Misty Lavender Ice Silver Graphite Black

Key Specs

RAM

6 GB

Display

6.79 inches

Battery

5030 mAh

Rear Camera

108 MP + 2 MP

POCO M6 Plus Variants & Price

POCO M6 Plus price starts at ₹13,490 and goes upto ₹13,599. POCO M6 Plus is available in 3 options.

₹13,490 25% OFF Misty Lavender
  • 128 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
₹13,540 25% OFF Ice Silver
  • 128 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
₹13,599 24% OFF Graphite Black
  • 128 GB
  • 8 GB RAM
Poco M6 Plus Latest Update

Poco M6 Plus Full Specifications

HT TECH SCORE 8/10
Scoring parameters:
8
Storage
8
Performance
8
Battery
4
Display
10
Camera

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Accelerated Edition

  • Battery

    5030 mAh

  • RAM

    6 GB

  • Rear Camera

    108 MP + 2 MP

  • Front Camera

    13 MP

  • Display

    6.79 inches (17.25 cm)

  • Capacity

    5030 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 33W

  • Removable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Height

    168.6 mm

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Splash proof, IP53

  • Colours

    Misty Lavender, Ice Silver, Graphite Black

  • Weight

    205 grams

  • Thickness

    8.3 mm

  • Width

    76.28 mm

  • Build Material

    Back: Mineral Glass

  • Display Type

    LCD

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Resolution

    1080x2460 px (FHD+)

  • Pixel Density

    396 ppi

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Size

    6.79 inches (17.25 cm)

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    85.26 %

  • Screen Protection

    Corning Gorilla Glass v3

  • Resolution

    13 MP, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Flash

    Yes, Screen flash

  • Custom UI

    HyperOS

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Brand

    POCO

  • Launch Date

    August 2, 2024 (Official)

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps

  • Flash

    Yes, Ring LED

  • Camera Setup

    Dual

  • Video Recording Features

    Macro Video

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Image Resolution

    12000 x 9000 Pixels

  • Resolution

    108 MP f/1.75, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(28 mm focal length, S5KHM6, ISO-CELL, 0.64µm pixel size)2 MP f/2.4, Macro Camera

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Camera Features

    10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Filters Touch to focus

  • FM Radio

    Yes, Recording option

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • SAR Value

    Head: 0.855 W/kg, Body: 0.848 W/kg

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • NFC

    No

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Graphics

    Adreno 613

  • CPU

    Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 1.95 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Fabrication

    4 nm

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Accelerated Edition

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Side

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer, Compass

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • USB OTG

    Yes

  • Storage Type

    UFS 2.2

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

Last updated date: 05 August 2024
    Go to Mobile Recommender