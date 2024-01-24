 Primebook 4g Laptop (mediatek Octa Core/4 Gb/64 Gb Emmc/prime Os) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। primebook Laptop
Primebook 4G Laptop is a Prime OS Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 13,990 in India with MediaTek MT8788 Processor , 10 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Primebook 4G Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Primebook 4G Laptop now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 24 January 2024
Primebook4GLaptop(MediaTekOctaCore/4GB/64GBEMMC/PrimeOS)_BatteryLife_10Hrs
1/1 Primebook4GLaptop(MediaTekOctaCore/4GB/64GBEMMC/PrimeOS)_BatteryLife_10Hrs
Key Specs
₹13,990
11.6 Inches (29.46 cm)
MediaTek MT8788
Prime OS Home Basic
1366 x 768 Pixels
1.06 Kg weight (Light-weight)
10 Hrs
See full specifications
Primebook 4G Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Primebook 4G Laptop in India is Rs. 13,990.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

Primebook 4G Laptop (MediaTek Octa Core/4 GB/64 GB EMMC/Prime OS)

(4 GB RAM LPDDR4,11.6 Inches (29.46 cm) Display Size)
Primebook 4g Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 10 Hrs
Display Details
  • No
  • 11.6 Inches (29.46 cm)
  • 135 ppi
  • 1366 x 768 Pixels
  • HD IPS
General Information
  • Prime OS Home Basic
  • 19.3 Millimeter thickness
  • 1.06 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • 4G
  • Black
  • 281 x 192 x 19.3 mm
  • Primebook
Memory
  • 1*4 Gigabyte
  • 4 GB
  • LPDDR4
  • 1
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 720p
  • Built-In Speakers
  • 2 MP
  • Yes
  • Built-In Microphones
Networking
  • 5
  • Yes
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • 5.0
Others
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • MediaTek Integrated ARM Mali G72
  • 8
  • 2.0 Ghz
  • MediaTek MT8788
Peripherals
  • QWERTY with PrimeOS Special KB Shortcuts
Ports
  • No
  • Yes
  • 1
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 1
Primebook 4G Laptop Competitors

RDP ThinBook 1130 Netbook
  • 32 GB SSD
  • 2 GB RAM DDR3
  • 11.6 Inches Display Size
Acer Aspire Switch One SW110 1CT UT 709SI 001
  • 32 GB SSD
  • 2 GB DDR3 RAM
  • 10.1 Inches Display Size
IBall Exemplaire Plus CompBook Laptop
  • 32 GB SSD
  • 4 GB DDR3 RAM
  • 14 Inches Display Size
47% OFF
Avita NS12T5IN001P Laptop
  • 64 GB SSD
  • 4 GB RAM DDR3
  • 12.5 Inches Display Size

    Primebook 4g Laptop