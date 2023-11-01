 Razer Blade 15 Rz09 02385e92 R3u1 Laptop (core I7 8th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10/8 Gb) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। razer Laptop
Icon
Home Laptops in India Razer Laptop Razer Blade 15 RZ09 02385E92 R3U1 Laptop

Razer Blade 15 RZ09 02385E92 R3U1 Laptop

Razer Blade 15 RZ09 02385E92 R3U1 Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 299,999 in India with Intel Core i7-8750H (8th Gen) Processor , 6 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Razer Blade 15 RZ09 02385E92 R3U1 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Razer Blade 15 RZ09 02385E92 R3U1 Laptop now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos News
RazerBlade15RZ09-02385E92-R3U1Laptop(CoreI78thGen/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows10/8GB)_BatteryLife_6Hrs
RazerBlade15RZ09-02385E92-R3U1Laptop(CoreI78thGen/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows10/8GB)_Capacity_16GB
RazerBlade15RZ09-02385E92-R3U1Laptop(CoreI78thGen/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows10/8GB)_DisplaySize_15.6Inches(39.62cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P132573/heroimage/-132573-v1-large-1.jpg_RazerBlade15RZ09-02385E92-R3U1Laptop(CoreI78thGen/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows10/8GB)_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P132573/heroimage/-132573-v1-large-1.jpg_RazerBlade15RZ09-02385E92-R3U1Laptop(CoreI78thGen/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows10/8GB)_4
1/5 RazerBlade15RZ09-02385E92-R3U1Laptop(CoreI78thGen/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows10/8GB)_BatteryLife_6Hrs
2/5 RazerBlade15RZ09-02385E92-R3U1Laptop(CoreI78thGen/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows10/8GB)_Capacity_16GB"
3/5 RazerBlade15RZ09-02385E92-R3U1Laptop(CoreI78thGen/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows10/8GB)_DisplaySize_15.6Inches(39.62cm)"
4/5 RazerBlade15RZ09-02385E92-R3U1Laptop(CoreI78thGen/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows10/8GB)_3"
View all Images 5/5 RazerBlade15RZ09-02385E92-R3U1Laptop(CoreI78thGen/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows10/8GB)_4"
Key Specs
₹299,999
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i7-8750H (8th Gen)
512 GB
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
2.03 Kg weight
6 Hrs
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Razer Blade 15 RZ09 02385E92 R3U1 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Razer Blade 15 RZ09 02385E92 R3U1 Laptop in India is Rs. 299,999.  It comes in the following colors: Black. ...Read More

The starting price for the Razer Blade 15 RZ09 02385E92 R3U1 Laptop in India is Rs. 299,999.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

Razer Blade 15 RZ09-02385E92-R3U1 Laptop (Core I7 8th Gen/16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 10/8 GB)

(512 GB SSD,16 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Icon
Out of Stock
Icon
Out of Stock

Razer Blade 15 Rz09 02385e92 R3u1 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Ion
  • 6 Hrs
  • 80 W AC Adapter W
Display Details
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • 141 ppi
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • Full HD LED Backlit Anti-Glare IPS Display
  • LED
  • No
General Information
  • Razer
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • RZ09-02385E92-R3U1
  • 2.03 Kg weight
  • 355 x 235 x 19.9 mm
  • 19.9 Millimeter thickness
  • Black
  • 64-bit
Memory
  • 2667 Mhz
  • 32 GB
  • 1
  • 1x16 Gigabyte
  • DDR4
  • 16 GB
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 720p HD
  • Stereo Speakers
  • Dolby Atmos
  • Dual Array Digital Microphone
  • Yes
  • No
Networking
  • 5
  • 5.0
  • Multi-Format SD Media card Reader
  • Yes
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
Others
  • Yes
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
Performance
  • Intel Core i7-8750H (8th Gen)
  • 2.2 Ghz
  • 8 GB
  • NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1070
  • Intel HM370 Express
Peripherals
  • Per key RGB Powered by Razer Chroma, N-Key rollover keyboard
  • Glass touchpad (Microsoft Precision Touchpad)
  • No
Ports
  • Yes
  • 1
  • Yes
  • 1
  • Yes
Storage
  • 512 GB
Not sure which
laptop to buy?
More from Razer
Razer Blade Stealth RZ09 01963E31 R3U1 Ultrabook
(256 GB SSD,16 GB RAM LPDDR3,13.3 Inches (33.78 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 265,125
Check Details
Razer Laptops Icon
Razer Blade 15 RZ09 02385E92 R3U1 Laptop Competitors
Icon
Acer ConceptD 7 Pro CN715 71P NX C4PSI 002
(1 TB SSD,32 GB DDR4 RAM,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 300,000
Check Details
Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 GX550LWS HF104TS Laptop
(2 TB SSD,32 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 299,890
Check Details
Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533ZX LN024WS Laptop
(1 TB SSD,32 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 224,990
₹344,990
Buy Now
Dell Alienware M15 R7 ICC C780009WIN8
(1 TB SSD,32 GB DDR5 RAM,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 269,990
Check Details

Latest Videos

Icon
Apple’s next affordable smartphone, the iPhone SE 4, check specifications here.Icon
iPhone SE 4 Design Leaked: check out Specifications and Features
11 Jul 2023
Features of ThreadsIcon
5 hidden Features of Threads on Instagram
17 Jul 2023
Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10Icon
WWDC 2023: Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10
05 Jun 2023
Editing apps for Instagram reelsIcon
Best Editing Apps for Instagram Reels
10 Jul 2023
The rumoured Nokia Magic Max could get a 200MP camera.Icon
Nokia Magic Max 5G: Know all about this rumoured flagship smartphone
27 Jun 2023
Midjourney AI tipsIcon
Tips to use Midjourney and other free AI art generator tools
10 Jul 2023
Tech Videos Icon

Razer Blade 15 RZ09 02385E92 R3U1 Laptop News

Icon
Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro
13-inch MacBook Pro With Touch Bar is DEAD! Apple kills it off following M3 launch
31 Oct 2023
Best HP laptops
Best HP i5 laptops under 79000: Check the list - HP Pavillion 15, HP 15s, more
25 Oct 2023
MacBook Air 2022
Early Black Friday offer! Grab Apple MacBook Air M2 at just $899
25 Oct 2023
Check out useful HP tools for hybrid workers
HP's Essential Tools for Hybrid Workers: Boost Efficiency and Comfort
19 Oct 2023
HP Pavilion Plus 14 & 16
HP Unveils HP Pavilion Plus 14 & 16 Laptops in India
18 Oct 2023
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3
Amazon sale 2023: Lenovo, Dell, to Acer, best laptop deals for students under Rs. 40000
10 Oct 2023
Laptops News Icon

Laptops By Brand

TRENDING LAPTOPS

LATEST LAPTOPS

UPCOMING LAPTOPS

Top Laptops

Latest Laptops

Popular Laptops

Upcoming Laptops
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender Icon
    Icon
    Razer Blade 15 Rz09 02385e92 R3u1 Laptop