Razer Blade 15 Rz09 0421nec3 R3u1 Laptop (core I7 12th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10/8 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। razer Laptop

Razer Blade 15 RZ09 0421NEC3 R3U1 Laptop

Razer Blade 15 RZ09 0421NEC3 R3U1 Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 358,999 in India with Intel Core i7-12800H (12th Gen) Processor and RAM.
4
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹358,999
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i7-12800H (12th Gen)
1 TB
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
2 Kg weight
Razer Blade 15 RZ09 0421NEC3 R3U1 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Razer Blade 15 RZ09 0421NEC3 R3U1 Laptop in India is Rs. 358,999. It comes in the following colors: Black.

The starting price for the Razer Blade 15 RZ09 0421NEC3 R3U1 Laptop in India is Rs. 358,999.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

Razer Blade 15 RZ09-0421NEC3-R3U1 Laptop (Core I7 12th Gen/16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 10/8 GB)

(1 TB SSD,16 GB RAM DDR5,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Razer Blade 15 Rz09 0421nec3 R3u1 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 4 Cell
  • 45 W
  • Li-Ion
Display Details
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • No
  • FHD Display
  • 360 Hz
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • 141 ppi
General Information
  • 356 x 236 x 17 mm
  • 2 Kg weight
  • Razer
  • RZ09-0421NEC3-R3U1
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • Black
  • 17 Millimeter thickness
Memory
  • 4800 Mhz
  • 64 GB
  • 16 GB
  • 1*16 Gigabyte
  • 1
  • DDR5
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Built-In Microphones
  • Yes
  • 1080p
  • Built-In Speakers
Networking
  • Yes
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • 5.2
  • 5
Others
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
Performance
  • 8 GB
  • Intel Core i7-12800H (12th Gen)
  • 1.8 Ghz
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti
  • 14
Ports
  • No
  • 4
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
Storage
  • 1 TB
