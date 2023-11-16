 Razer Blade Stealth Rz09 01963e31 R3u1 Ultrabook (core I7 7th Gen/16 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(16 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। razer Laptop
Razer Blade Stealth RZ09 01963E31 R3U1 Ultrabook

Razer Blade Stealth RZ09 01963E31 R3U1 Ultrabook is a Windows 10 Professional laptop, available price is Rs 265,125 in India with Intel Core i7-7500U (7th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Razer Blade Stealth RZ09 01963E31 R3U1 Ultrabook from HT Tech. Buy Razer Blade Stealth RZ09 01963E31 R3U1 Ultrabook now with free delivery.
Last updated: 16 November 2023
Key Specs
₹265,125
13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)
Intel Core i7-7500U (7th Gen)
256 GB
Windows 10 Professional
3200 x 1800 Pixels
1.33 Kg weight (Light-weight)
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Razer Blade Stealth RZ09 01963E31 R3U1 Ultrabook Price in India

The starting price for the Razer Blade Stealth RZ09 01963E31 R3U1 Ultrabook in India is Rs. 265,125.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

The starting price for the Razer Blade Stealth RZ09 01963E31 R3U1 Ultrabook in India is Rs. 265,125.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

Razer Blade Stealth RZ09-01963E31-R3U1 Ultrabook (Core I7 7th Gen/16 GB/256 GB SSD/Windows 10)

(256 GB SSD,16 GB RAM LPDDR3,13.3 Inches (33.78 cm) Display Size)
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Razer Blade Stealth Rz09 01963e31 R3u1 Ultrabook Full Specifications

Battery
  • 53.6 W AC Adapter W
  • Li-Po
Display Details
  • 13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)
  • 276 ppi
  • 3200 x 1800 Pixels
  • QHD Plus LED Touch Screen Display
  • Yes
  • LED
General Information
  • 64-bit
  • 321 x 206 x 13.1 mm
  • Razer
  • Black
  • RZ09-01963E31-R3U1
  • 1.33 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • Windows 10 Professional
  • 13.1 Millimeter thickness (Slim)
Memory
  • 16 GB
  • 1866 Mhz
  • 1
  • LPDDR3
  • 1 x 16 Gigabyte
Multimedia
  • Digital Array Microphone
  • Yes
  • No
  • Stereo Speakers
  • Dolby Digital Plus with Home Theater Edition
  • Yes
  • 1080p FHD
Networking
  • 5
  • Multi Format SD Media Card Reader
  • Yes
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • 4.1
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • No
Performance
  • Intel Core i7-7500U (7th Gen)
  • 2.7 Ghz
  • Intel HD 620
Peripherals
  • No
  • Powered by Razer Chroma White Backlighting with Anti-Ghosting
  • Touchpad with Multi-touch Gesture Support
Ports
  • 3
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
Storage
  • 256 GB
Razer Blade Stealth RZ09 01963E31 R3U1 Ultrabook
  • Icon256 GB SSD
  • Icon16 GB RAM LPDDR3
  • Icon13.3 Inches Display Size
Razer Blade Stealth RZ09 01963E31 R3U1 Ultrabook Competitors
icon14% OFF
HP Omen 15 dh0139tx 7QU39PA
  • Icon1 TB HDD
  • Icon16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • Icon15.6 Inches Display Size
Apple MacBook Pro 16 Ultrabook
  • Icon1 TB SSD
  • Icon16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • Icon16 Inches Display Size
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Fold 20RKS01K00
  • Icon512 GB SSD
  • Icon8 GB LPDDR4X RAM
  • Icon13.3 Inches Display Size
icon35% OFF
Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533ZX LN024WS Laptop
  • Icon1 TB SSD
  • Icon32 GB RAM DDR4
  • Icon15.6 Inches Display Size

    Razer Blade Stealth Rz09 01963e31 R3u1 Ultrabook