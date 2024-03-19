 Realme Pad Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। realme Tablet
Realme Pad is a Android v11 tablet, available price is Rs 22,999 in India with Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 7100 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme Pad from HT Tech. Buy Realme Pad now with free delivery.
8
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Key Specs
₹22,999
10.4 inches (26.42 cm)
Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
Android v11
7100 mAh
3 GB
440 grams
Realme Pad Price in India

The starting price for the Realme Pad in India is Rs. 22,999.  This is the Realme Pad base model with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Real Gold and Real Grey.

Realme Pad

(3 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Real Gold, Real Grey
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
Realme Pad Full Specifications

  • Display

    10.4" (26.42 cm)

  • Battery

    7100 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Quick, 18W

  • Standby time

    Up to 1560 Hours(2G)

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Capacity

    7100 mAh

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Flash

    No

  • Resolution

    8 MP, Ultra-Wide Angle, Primary Camera

  • Weight

    440 grams

  • Build Material

    Back: Aluminium

  • Colours

    Real Gold, Real Grey

  • Height

    246.1 mm

  • Thickness

    6.9 mm

  • Width

    155.9 mm

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    80.24 %

  • Screen Size

    10.4 inches (26.42 cm)

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 2000 pixels

  • Pixel Density

    224 ppi

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Brand

    realme

  • Model

    Pad

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Operating System

    Android v11

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Custom UI

    Realme UI

  • Launch Date

    September 16, 2021 (Official)

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Fm Radio

    No

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • NFC

    No

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Helio G80

  • Processor

    Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Graphics

    Mali-G52 MC2

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • RAM

    3 GB

  • Camera

    8 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope

  • USB OTG Support

    Yes

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

  • Internal Memory

    32 GB
Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Realme Pad News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Discount on tables

Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

27 Dec 2023
Google Pixel tablet

Best premium tablets of 2023: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to Google Pixel tablet, check top 5 here

08 Dec 2023
Portronics Ruffpad 21

Portronics Ruffpad 21: Check out this eco-friendly digital writing pad

18 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023

    Realme Pad