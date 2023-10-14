 Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 Np730qfg Ka3in Laptop (core I7 13th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Laptop
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 NP730QFG KA3IN Laptop

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 NP730QFG KA3IN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Premium laptop, available price is Rs 128,990 in India with Intel Core i7-1355U (13th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 NP730QFG KA3IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 NP730QFG KA3IN Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹128,990
13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)
Intel Core i7-1355U (13th Gen)
1 TB
Windows 11 Home Premium
2880 x 1800 Pixels
1.16 Kg weight (Light-weight)
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 NP730QFG KA3IN Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 NP730QFG KA3IN Laptop in India is Rs. 128,990.

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 NP730QFG KA3IN Laptop in India is Rs. 128,990.  At Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 NP730QFG KA3IN Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 138,990.  It comes in the following colors: Graphite.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 Np730qfg Ka3in Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 65 W
Display Details
  • 3k
  • 255 ppi
  • 13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)
  • Yes
  • AMOLED
  • 2880 x 1800 Pixels
General Information
  • Windows 11 Home Premium
  • 304 x 202 x 13 mm
  • Samsung
  • Graphite
  • 13 Millimeter thickness (Slim)
  • 1.16 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • 3 360 NP730QFG-KA3IN
Memory
  • 1*16 Gigabyte
  • LPDDR4X
  • 16 GB
  • 16 GB
  • 1
Multimedia
  • Built-In Microphones
  • Built-In Speakers
  • 720p
  • Yes
  • Yes
Networking
  • 5
  • Yes
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
Others
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
Performance
  • Intel Iris Xe
  • 2.2 Ghz
  • Intel Core i7-1355U (13th Gen)
Peripherals
  • Chiclet Keyboard
Ports
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • No
  • 4
  • Yes
Storage
  • 1 TB
