Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro Np940xfg Kc4in Laptop (core I7 13th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Laptop

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro NP940XFG KC4IN Laptop Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro NP940XFG KC4IN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 134,990 in India with Intel Core i7-1360P (13th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro NP940XFG KC4IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro NP940XFG KC4IN Laptop now with free delivery.