Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 Xe530qda Ka2us Laptop (celeron Dual Core/4 Gb/64 Gb Ssd/google Chrome) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Laptop

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 XE530QDA KA2US Laptop

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 XE530QDA KA2US Laptop is a Google Chrome laptop, speculated price is Rs 15,990 in India with Intel Celeron Dual Core 5205U Processor , 14 Hrs Battery and RAM.
Expected Release Date: Information unavailable
Key Specs
₹15,990 (speculated)
13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)
Intel Celeron Dual Core 5205U
64 GB
Google Chrome
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.23 Kg weight (Light-weight)
14 Hrs
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 XE530QDA KA2US Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 XE530QDA KA2US Laptop in India is Rs. 15,990.  It comes in the following colors: Mercury Gray and Fiesta Red.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 XE530QDA-KA2US Laptop (Celeron Dual Core/4 GB/64 GB SSD/Google Chrome)

(64 GB SSD,4 GB RAM null,13.3 Inches (33.78 cm) Display Size)
Upcoming

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 Xe530qda Ka2us Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 45 W AC Adapter W
  • 14 Hrs
  • Li-Po
Display Details
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • 166 ppi
  • Full HD QLED Backlit Anti-glare Touch Screen Display
  • 13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)
  • Yes
  • QLED
General Information
  • Samsung
  • Galaxy Chromebook 2
  • 13.9 Millimeter thickness (Slim)
  • Mercury Gray, Fiesta Red
  • 1.23 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • Google Chrome
  • 203.2 x 304 x 13.9 mm
Memory
  • 1x4 Gigabyte
  • 4 GB
  • 1
Multimedia
  • Built-in Microphone
  • No
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Built-in Speakers
  • 720p HD
Networking
  • 6
  • Yes
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • 4.0
Others
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
Performance
  • Intel Celeron Dual Core 5205U
  • Intel UHD
  • 2.1 Ghz
Peripherals
  • No
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
  • Standard Notebook Keyboard
Ports
  • 2
  • Yes
  • Yes
Storage
  • 64 GB
