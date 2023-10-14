Samsung Galaxy M31s Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy M31s in India is Rs. 19,990. At Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy M31s can be purchased for Rs. 17,999. This is the Samsung Galaxy M31s base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Mirage Black and Mirage Blue.

Samsung Galaxy M31s Verdict

Brand: Samsung

Product name: Galaxy M31s

Key specs: Exynos 9611 SoC, 6,000mAh battery, 64MP quad camera, 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display.

Price: ₹19,499 (base model)

Rating: 3.5/5Samsung’s latest smartphone in the Galaxy M series is the Galaxy M31s. It’s also the most expensive Galaxy M phone so far. Galaxy M31s starts at ₹19,499 and goes up to ₹21,499. The smartphone is an upgrade over the Galaxy M31 as it offers an updated design, processor and slightly better cameras as well.With borrowed bits from its predecessor and some new polishing, the Galaxy M31s offers a new choice for consumers in the mid-range category. But how much of a performer is the Galaxy M31s, and should you buy it , you get a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution. The display is really good and it’s probably my favourite part of the phone. The colours are bright and warm, and look good in both dark and light mode. The smoothness also gives a very feel-good experience when you’re simply typing on it.