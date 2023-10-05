 Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 V Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Tablet
Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 V

Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 V is a Android v4.4 (Kitkat) tablet, available price is Rs 10,600 in India with Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor , 3600 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 V from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 V now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 05 October 2023
SamsungGalaxyTab3V_Capacity_3600mAh
SamsungGalaxyTab3V_RAM_1GB
SamsungGalaxyTab3V_ScreenSize_7.0inches(17.78cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P25960/heroimage/samsung-galaxy-tab-3-v-tablet-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyTab3V_3
Key Specs
₹10,600
7.0 inches (17.78 cm)
Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
Android v4.4 (Kitkat)
3600 mAh
1 GB
322 grams
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 V Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 V in India is Rs. 10,600.  This is the Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 V base model with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black and White.

Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 V

(1 GB RAM,8 GB Storage) - Black, White
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
21% off

Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 V Full Specifications

  • Battery

    3600 mAh

  • Display

    7.0" (17.78 cm)

  • TalkTime

    Up to 18 Hours(3G)

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Talktime

    Up to 18 Hours(3G)

  • Capacity

    3600 mAh

  • Image Resolution

    2592 x 1944 Pixels

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Colours

    Black, White

  • Width

    116.4 mm

  • Height

    193.4 mm

  • Weight

    322 grams

  • Thickness

    9.7 mm

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Pixel Density

    170 ppi

  • Screen Size

    7.0 inches (17.78 cm)

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    61.46 %

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Resolution

    600 x 1024 pixels

  • Launch Date

    July 4, 2015 (Official)

  • Operating System

    Android v4.4 (Kitkat)

  • Brand

    Samsung

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Also Known As

    Samsung T116

  • Model

    Galaxy Tab 3 V

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Fm Radio

    No

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.0

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Micro

  • USB Connectivity

    microUSB 2.0

  • GPS

    Yes with Glonass

  • SIM 1

    3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • NFC

    No

  • Chipset

    Spreadtrum SC8830

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7

  • Graphics

    Mali-400 MP2

  • RAM

    1 GB

  • Camera

    5 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    8 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 V