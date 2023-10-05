 Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7.0 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Tablet
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7 0

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7 0 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) tablet, available price is Rs 9,490 in India with Quad core, 1.5 GHz Processor and 1.5 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7 0 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7 0 now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 05 October 2023
Key Specs
₹9,490
7.0 inches (17.78 cm)
Quad core, 1.5 GHz
Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
1.5 GB
289 grams
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7 0 Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7 0 in India is Rs. 9,490.  This is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7 0 base model with 1.5 GB RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black and White.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7.0

(1.5 GB RAM,8 GB Storage) - Black, White
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7 0 Full Specifications

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Capacity

    4000 mAh

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • TalkTime

    Up to 21 Hours(3G)

  • Flash

    No

  • Video Recording

    1280x720 @ 30 fps

  • Autofocus

    No

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Sensor

    CMOS image sensor

  • Optical Image Stabilisation

    No

  • Resolution

    2 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera

  • Image Resolution

    2592 x 1944 Pixels

  • Thickness

    8.7 mm

  • Height

    186.9 mm

  • Weight

    289 grams

  • Width

    108.8 mm

  • Colours

    Black, White

  • Screen Resolution

    800 x 1280 pixels

  • Pixel Density

    216 ppi

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    70.11 %

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Size

    7.0 inches (17.78 cm)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Model

    Galaxy Tab A 7.0

  • Launch Date

    January 5, 2018 (Official)

  • Operating System

    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Brand

    Samsung

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Quick Charging

    No

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Fm Radio

    Yes

  • NFC

    No

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Micro

  • SAR Value

    Head: 1.07 W/kg

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.0

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • RAM

    1.5 GB

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1.5 GHz

  • Chipset

    Spreadtrum

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 200 GB

  • Internal Memory

    8 GB

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 4.2 GB
Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7 0 News

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ have finally been launched!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ launched: Check price, specs, more

05 Oct 2023
The series comprises three models: Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra,

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 launched at the Samsung Unpacked 2023! Check specs, price, and more

26 Jul 2023
The S9 Ultra will Likely to feature a pair of floating cameras on the back, deviating from the previous placement within the black bar seen on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. ( Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra specs and design leaked ahead of Galaxy Unpacked

22 Jul 2023

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

Silver, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage
₹12,790
₹14,999
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G

Silver, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹44,999
₹54,999
Lenovo Tab P12 128GB

Storm Grey, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹22,998
Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen

Storm Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹15,999
₹32,000
    Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7 0