Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 2019 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Tablet

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 0 2019 is a Android v9.0 (Pie) tablet, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 0 2019 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 0 2019 now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 05 October 2023
Key Specs
₹8,999
8.0 inches (20.32 cm)
Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
Android v9.0 (Pie)
2 GB
345 grams
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 0 2019 Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 0 2019 in India is Rs. 8,999.  This is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 0 2019 base model with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black and Silver.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 2019

(2 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Black, Silver
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 0 2019 Full Specifications

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Capacity

    5100 mAh

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Sensor

    CMOS image sensor

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Flash

    No

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Thickness

    8 mm

  • Build Material

    Back: Aluminium

  • Colours

    Black, Silver

  • Weight

    345 grams

  • Width

    124.4 mm

  • Height

    210 mm

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    71.28 %

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Pixel Density

    189 ppi

  • Screen Resolution

    800 x 1280 pixels

  • Screen Size

    8.0 inches (20.32 cm)

  • Launch Date

    August 13, 2019 (Official)

  • Model

    Galaxy Tab A 8.0 2019

  • Brand

    Samsung

  • Also Known As

    Samsung Galaxy Tab A with S Pen 8.0

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Operating System

    Android v9.0 (Pie)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • NFC

    No

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.2

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB

  • Processor

    Quad core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 429

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • RAM

    2 GB

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Accelerometer

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 512 GB

  • Internal Memory

    32 GB

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 21.3 GB
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 0 2019 News

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ have finally been launched!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ launched: Check price, specs, more

05 Oct 2023
The series comprises three models: Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra,

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 launched at the Samsung Unpacked 2023! Check specs, price, and more

26 Jul 2023
The S9 Ultra will Likely to feature a pair of floating cameras on the back, deviating from the previous placement within the black bar seen on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. ( Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra specs and design leaked ahead of Galaxy Unpacked

22 Jul 2023

