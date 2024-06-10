Smartron T.book Flex Laptop (core M3 7th Gen/4 Gb/128 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। smartron Laptop

Smartron T book Flex Laptop is a Windows 10 laptop, available price is Rs 42,490 in India with Intel Core M3-7Y30 (7th Gen) Processor , 10 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Smartron T book Flex Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Smartron T book Flex Laptop now with free delivery.
Orange Grey
Black Grey
128 GB
Out of StockThis product is currently not available on Amazon
The price for the Smartron T book Flex Laptop in India is Rs. 42,490. It comes in the following colors: Orange Grey and Black Grey. The status of Smartron Tbook Flex Laptop is Out of Stock....Read MoreRead Less