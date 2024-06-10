 Smartron T.book Flex Laptop (core M3 7th Gen/4 Gb/128 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। smartron Laptop
SmartronT.bookFlexLaptop(CoreM37thGen/4GB/128GBSSD/Windows10)_BatteryLife_10Hrs
SmartronT.bookFlexLaptop(CoreM37thGen/4GB/128GBSSD/Windows10)_Capacity_4GB
SmartronT.bookFlexLaptop(CoreM37thGen/4GB/128GBSSD/Windows10)_DisplaySize_12.2Inches(30.99cm)

Smartron T book Flex Laptop

Smartron T book Flex Laptop is a Windows 10 laptop, available price is Rs 42,490 in India with Intel Core M3-7Y30 (7th Gen) Processor , 10 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Smartron T book Flex Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Smartron T book Flex Laptop now with free delivery.
Orange Grey Black Grey
128 GB
Smartron T.book Flex Laptop (Core M3 7th Gen/4 GB/128 GB SSD/Windows 10) Variants & Price

The price for the Smartron T book Flex Laptop in India is Rs. 42,490.  It comes in the following colors: Orange Grey and Black Grey. The status of Smartron T book Flex Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

12.2 Inches

Operating System

Windows 10

SSD Capacity

128 GB

Processor

Intel Core M3-7Y30

Smartron T.book Flex Laptop (core M3 7th Gen/4 Gb/128 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Latest Update

Smartron T Book Flex Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 4/10
Scoring parameters:
2
Storage
2
Performance
10
Battery
2
Display
6
Smart Feature

  • Battery life

    10 Hrs

  • Battery type

    Li-Po

  • Power Supply

    45 W AC Adapter W

  • Pixel Density

    247 ppi

  • Display Size

    12.2 Inches (30.99 cm)

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Touchscreen

    Yes

  • Display Features

    WQXGA IPS Multi-Touch Display with Active Stylus

  • Display Resolution

    2560 x 1600 Pixels

  • Weight

    1.37 Kg weight (Light-weight)

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    307.5 x 202.8 x 9 mm

  • Colour

    Orange Grey, Black Grey

  • Model

    t.book flex

  • Thickness

    9 Millimeter thickness (Slim)

  • Brand

    Smartron

  • Operating System

    Windows 10

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • RAM type

    LPDDR3

  • Memory Layout

    1 x 4 Gigabyte

  • RAM speed

    1866 Mhz

  • Capacity

    4 GB

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    HD 720p

  • Webcam Resolution

    2.0 MP

  • Camera Video Recording

    HD 720p

  • Microphone Type

    Dual Microphones for Noise Cancellation

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    Yes

  • Camera Resolution

    5.0 MP

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Speakers

    Stereo Speakers

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.1

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Other Networking Options

    Multi-Format SD Media Card Reader

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Lockport

    No

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, Stylus Pen, AC Adapter, User Guide & Warranty Card

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Clockspeed

    1.0 Ghz

  • Processor

    Intel Core M3-7Y30 (7th Gen)

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel HD 615

  • Keyboard

    Type cover Detachable keyboard

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    Yes

  • Pointing Device

    P2P Trackpad

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • USB 3.0 slots

    2

  • SSD Capacity

    128 GB

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Smartron T book Flex Laptop

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Smartron T book Flex Laptop

