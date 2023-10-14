Smartron T.book Flex T1224 Laptop (core I5 7th Gen/4 Gb/128 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। smartron Laptop

Smartron T.book Flex T1224 Laptop (Core I5 7th Gen/4 GB/128 GB SSD/Windows 10)
(128 GB SSD,4 GB RAM DDR3,12.2 Inches (30.99 cm) Display Size)
The starting price for the Smartron T book Flex T1224 Laptop in India is Rs. 46,990. It comes in the following colors: Grey.
The starting price for the Smartron T book Flex T1224 Laptop in India is Rs. 46,990. It comes in the following colors: Grey.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.