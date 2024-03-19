 Swipe Slate Plus Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। swipe Tablet
Swipe Slate Plus

Swipe Slate Plus is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) tablet, available price is Rs 7,999 in India with Quad core, 1.2 GHz Processor and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Swipe Slate Plus from HT Tech. Buy Swipe Slate Plus now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
SwipeSlatePlus_Capacity_6000mAh
SwipeSlatePlus_Ram_2GB
Key Specs
₹7,999
10.1 inches (25.65 cm)
Quad core, 1.2 GHz
Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
2 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Swipe Slate Plus Price in India

The starting price for the Swipe Slate Plus in India is Rs. 7,999.  This is the Swipe Slate Plus base model with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Champagne Gold.

Swipe Slate Plus

(2 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Champagne Gold
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
Swipe Slate Plus Full Specifications

  • Capacity

    6000 mAh

  • Standby time

    Up to 240 Hours(2G)

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Image Resolution

    2592 x 1944 Pixels

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Autofocus

    No

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Flash

    No

  • Colours

    Champagne Gold

  • Screen Resolution

    800 x 1280 pixels

  • Pixel Density

    149 ppi

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Size

    10.1 inches (25.65 cm)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Operating System

    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)

  • Brand

    Swipe

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Launch Date

    January 9, 2017 (Official)

  • Model

    Slate Plus

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Fm Radio

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • NFC

    No

  • USB Connectivity

    microUSB 2.0

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.0

  • SIM 1

    3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • SIM 2

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1.2 GHz

  • RAM

    2 GB

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 32 GB

  • Internal Memory

    32 GB
Latest Tablets

    Swipe Slate Plus