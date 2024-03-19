 Swipe Strike 8 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। swipe Tablet
Home Tablets in India Swipe Tablet Swipe Strike 8

Swipe Strike 8

Swipe Strike 8 is a Android v11 tablet, available price is Rs 10,999 in India with Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Swipe Strike 8 from HT Tech. Buy Swipe Strike 8 now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Overview Prices Alternatives Specs Videos News
SwipeStrike8_Capacity_5000mAh
SwipeStrike8_RAM_3GB
Key Specs
₹10,999
8.0 inches (20.32 cm)
Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
Android v11
5000 mAh
3 GB
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Swipe Strike 8 Price in India

The starting price for the Swipe Strike 8 in India is Rs. 10,999.  This is the Swipe Strike 8 base model with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Grey and Glacier Blue.

Swipe Strike 8

(3 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Grey, Glacier Blue
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
52% off

Swipe Slate 3 10.1 Inch HD IPS Display with 2.0 Ghz Octa Core Processor WiFi+4G

Swipe Slate 3 10.1 Inch HD IPS Display with 2.0 Ghz Octa Core Processor WiFi+4G (3GB+32GB, Space Grey)
₹20,999 ₹9,999
Buy Now
39% off

SWIPE Slate 3 HD IPS 10.1 INCH, 2.0 Ultra Fast Octa CORE T618

SWIPE Slate 3 HD IPS 10.1 INCH, 2.0 Ultra Fast Octa CORE T618 (4GB+64GB, Glacier Blue)
₹17,999 ₹10,999
Buy Now
48% off

Swipe X1 Tab FHD IPS Display Octa Core 10.1 inch with Wi-Fi+4G Tablet

Swipe X1 Tab FHD IPS Display Octa Core 10.1 inch with Wi-Fi+4G Tablet (4GB+64GB, Space Grey)
₹24,999 ₹12,999
Buy Now

More from Swipe

55% OFF
Swipe Slate 3 LTE
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Glacier Blue
₹8,999 ₹19,999
Buy Now
Swipe Strike 8 Swipe Slate 3 Lte
52% OFF
Swipe Slate 3
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Glacier Blue
₹9,999 ₹20,999
Buy Now
Swipe Strike 8 Swipe Slate 3
Swipe X1 128GB
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Gold
₹15,999
Check Details
Swipe Strike 8 Swipe X1 128gb
Swipe Slate 2 32GB
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Gold
₹8,999
Check Details
Swipe Strike 8 Swipe Slate 2 32gb
Swipe Tablets

Swipe Strike 8 Competitors

Alcatel 3T 8 2020
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Black
₹5,851
Check Details
Swipe Strike 8 Alcatel 3t 8 2020
₹4,999
Check Details
Swipe Strike 8 Domo Slate Ss5 Os10
Lenovo Tab 7
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Storage
  • Slate Black
₹10,499
Check Details
Swipe Strike 8 Lenovo Tab 7
Lenovo Tab M7 LTE
  • 1 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Storage
  • Iron Grey
₹9,999
Check Details
Swipe Strike 8 Lenovo Tab M7 Lte

Swipe Strike 8 Full Specifications

  • Display

    8.0" (20.32 cm)

  • Battery

    5000 mAh

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash

  • Colours

    Grey, Glacier Blue

  • Pixel Density

    189 ppi

  • Screen Resolution

    800 x 1280 pixels

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Size

    8.0 inches (20.32 cm)

  • Brand

    Swipe

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Launch Date

    January 2, 2022 (Official)

  • Model

    Strike 8

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Operating System

    Android v11

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Wifi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • SIM 2

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Processor

    Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Graphics

    Mali-G52 MC2

  • Chipset

    Unisoc T618

  • RAM

    3 GB

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Camera

    8 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    32 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 256 GB
Not sure which
tablet to buy?

Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Swipe Strike 8 News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Discount on tables

Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

27 Dec 2023
Google Pixel tablet

Best premium tablets of 2023: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to Google Pixel tablet, check top 5 here

08 Dec 2023
Portronics Ruffpad 21

Portronics Ruffpad 21: Check out this eco-friendly digital writing pad

18 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023

Tablets By Brand

TRENDING TABLETS

Xiaomi Pad 6

Mist Blue, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹25,999
₹39,999
Buy Now

Realme Pad 2

Imagination Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹19,999
₹28,999
Buy Now

LATEST TABLETS

Latest Tablets

UPCOMING TABLETS

Upcoming Tablets
Top Tablets

Latest Tablets

Popular Tablets

Upcoming Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

Silver, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage
₹12,790
₹14,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G

Silver, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹44,999
₹54,999
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P12 128GB

Storm Grey, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹22,998
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen

Storm Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹15,999
₹32,000
Buy Now
Latest Tablets

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.

    Go to Tablet Recommender
    Swipe Strike 8