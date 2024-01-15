Icon
5 things about AI you may have missed today: AI threatens 40% of global jobs, Urtopia unveils AI-enhanced e-bike, more

AI threatens 40% of global jobs, deepening inequality, says IMF; NASA unveils gen AI-powered tool to streamline access to vast science data, and much more today.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 15 2024, 19:43 IST
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, January 15.

AI threatens 40% of global jobs, deepening inequality, says IMF; NASA unveils gen AI-powered tool to streamline access to vast science data; Davos survey warns geopolitics and AI to impede global economy; HCLTech and SAP join forces to propel gen AI innovation and business transformation- this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. AI threatens 40% of global jobs, deepening inequality: IMF

AI's ascent may jeopardise nearly 40 percent of global jobs, intensifying inequality, warns the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva urges governments to establish safety nets and retraining initiatives to counter AI's impact. Predicting heightened inequality, Georgieva calls for proactive policymaking to prevent social tensions. Advanced economies, particularly white-collar workers, face deeper ramifications, with up to 60 percent of jobs impacted, she notes in a blog post ahead of the World Economic Forum in Davos, CNN Business reported.

2. NASA unveils gen AI-powered tool to streamline access to vast science data

NASA employs a Science Discovery Engine, powered by generative AI, to facilitate scientists' access to its extensive data. With over 88,000 datasets and 715,000 documents across 128 sources, including 30 repositories, navigating the vast information demands more than domain expertise. The AI-driven tool aims to provide contextual results, addressing the challenge of researchers needing both scientific and data literacy to sift through NASA's complex data landscape. CIO reported.

3. Davos survey warns geopolitics and AI to impede global economy

Geopolitical tensions and stringent finances are poised to hinder global economic growth, while AI is anticipated to exacerbate inequality, reveals a Davos survey by the World Economic Forum (WEF). Over 56 percent of economists predict weakened global conditions, with varied growth prospects in different regions. The survey emphasises the need for policies promoting quality growth to counterbalance AI's impact on income groups, ALJazeera reported.

4. HCLTech and SAP join forces to propel gen AI innovation and business transformation

HCL Technologies collaborates with SAP to advance Generative AI, aiming to drive innovation and business transformation. The partnership involves developing Gen AI use cases tailored for SAP software, enhancing SAP solutions through cloud-based innovations. HCLTech, leveraging its engineering expertise and SAP Business Technology Platform, aspires to deliver solutions optimising productivity, streamlining operations, and accelerating application development. The initiative also includes establishing a dedicated Gen AI Center of Excellence for industry-specific solutions, according to a News Drum report.

5. Urtopia unveils AI-enhanced e-bike with ChatGPT integration for smart, personalised rides

Urtopia's AI-powered e-bike, equipped with ChatGPT integration, transforms into a smart riding companion. Described as the "Jarvis" of bikes by CEO Owen Zhang, the Urtopia Smartbar connects to smartphones through LTE and Bluetooth, enabling voice-activated interactions. Acting as a mobile coach, the bike uses ChatGPT to find optimal routes based on user preferences and health data synced from an upcoming smart ring, offering a personalised and adaptive riding experience, according to a ZDNET report.

Also, read these top stories:

Disturbing! An artist who shook up the cultural world with a haunting female portrait created by AI has decided she's had enough of the new technology for now. It's very addictive, she says. Know blow-by-blow account of it all here

How will AI disrupt the world of work? Artificial intelligence raises serious concerns for jobs but it will also create new positions, says Adecco chief. "AI is probably the largest disruption and revolution that we've seen in decades," he says. Read all about it here.If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

AI models were "highly context-dependent"! AI-powered prediction models made accurate predictions within the trial they were developed in, but gave "random predictions" outside of it, says study. Dive in here. Found it interesting? Go on, and share it with everyone you know. 

