Home Tech News Chandrayaan-3 lander snaps far side of the Moon as it readies for touchdown

Chandrayaan-3 lander snaps far side of the Moon as it readies for touchdown

With the touchdown looming, ISRO has now shared new images of the far side of the Moon captured by the camera aboard the Chandrayaan-3 lander.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 21 2023, 10:55 IST
Moon mission: Chandrayaan-3 completes final manoeuvre; here's what comes next
Chandrayaan-3
1/7 Chandrayaan-3's Final Lunar-bound Manoeuvre: India's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft successfully completes its fifth and final lunar-bound orbit manoeuvre, bringing it closer to the Moon's surface. (ISRO)
image caption
2/7 Completion of Moon-bound Manoeuvres: Chandrayaan-3 concludes all its Moon-bound manoeuvres, entering an orbit of 153 km x 163 km. The next step is to prepare for the separation of the lander module from the propulsion module. (ISRO)
image caption
3/7 Lander Module Separation: Preparations underway for the separation of the lander module, consisting of the lander and rover, from the propulsion module. The separation is scheduled for August 17. (ISRO)
image caption
4/7 Progression of the Mission: Launched on July 14, Chandrayaan-3 entered lunar orbit on August 5. Orbit reduction manoeuvres were conducted on August 6, 9, and 14, positioning the spacecraft over the lunar poles. (PTI)
image caption
5/7 Soft Landing Plans: Post-separation, the lander will undergo a "deboost" process to place it in an orbit with Perilune at 30 km and Apolune at 100 km. A soft landing attempt on the Moon's south polar region is planned for August 23. (ISRO)
image caption
6/7 Challenges and Simulations: The landing's critical phase involves transitioning the lander's velocity from horizontal to vertical. Extensive simulations and adjustments in guidance design and algorithms have been made to ensure a successful landing. (ISRO)
image caption
7/7 Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 (2019) aiming to demonstrate safe landing and roving on the Moon. It comprises a propulsion module, lander module, and rover with objectives including safe landing demonstration, rover mobility, and in-situ experiments on the lunar surface. (ISRO)
Chandrayaan-3
View all Images
Chandrayaan-3’s LHDAC instrument captured breathtaking snapshots of the far side of the Moon. (ISRO)

The countdown to the touchdown of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO)'s Chandryaan-3 spacecraft has now begun. With just 3 days to go, the anticipation is building up. The last-minute failure of Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft, which was also on a similar mission, means that all eyes are on the Indian spacecraft. With the touchdown looming, ISRO has now shared new images of the far side of the Moon captured by the camera aboard the Chandrayaan-3.

Chandrayaan-3 snaps lunar far side

The images were captured by Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC) aboard the spacecraft, which aids in locating a safe landing area, avoiding any deep trenches or huge rocks that could hamper the landing. The LHDAC camera was developed by ISRO at the Space Applications Center, a space for designing space-borne instruments for ISRO missions.

Of the four images shared by ISRO's official account on X, the first image features the Hayn impact crater on the northeast area of the Moon, which is nearly 87 kilometers wide. The second image snapped the Boss crater which is also located nearby. It is named after the American astronomer Lewis Boss. The third image is not of a crater, but of Mare Humboldtianum, a basaltic plain on the lunar surface formed as a result of an ancient asteroid impact. The fourth snapshot features the massive Belʹkovich impact crater which is almost 214 kilometers wide. Since all of these formations are located on the far side of the Moon, they are not easily visible from Earth due to the libration effect.

Chandrayaan-3: Touchdown soon

India's Chandrayaan-3 mission is reaching a critical point as the spacecraft prepares for its historic touchdown, which is anticipated to occur on August 23 at 6:04 PM IST. The Chandrayaan-3 comprises of 3 components - a lunar lander named Vikram, a rover named Pragyan, and the propulsion module. While the propulsion module will continue to orbit in space, conducting a series of experiments for months or even years, the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover will touchdown on the far side of the Moon.

If the soft landing is successful, it would cement India's position as the fourth nation to successfully achieve a soft lunar landing, following in the footsteps of the United States, Russia, and China.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Aug, 10:52 IST

More From This Section

In a special moment, NASA rover on Mars snaps Ingenuity Mars Helicopter in flight
21 August 2023
Fiery Earth-facing sunspots could unleash M-class solar flares
21 August 2023
220-foot asteroid to buzz Earth today! NASA reveals speed, size and more
21 August 2023
220-foot asteroid among 5 space rocks speeding towards Earth! One will come nearer than Moon
20 August 2023
Asteroid 2023 QR to get extremely close to Earth today at just 129,000 miles, says NASA
20 August 2023
Russia’s Luna-25 Lander Fails to Enter Pre-Landing Orbit of Moon
20 August 2023
5 giant asteroids approaching Earth! Speed to size, NASA reveals details
19 August 2023
Asteroid, as big as Boeing 777, is hurtling towards Earth; NASA shares the details
19 August 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience
iOS 17
With iOS 17, Apple Maps looks to catch up with Google Maps, set to roll out big feature
iPhone
5 best iPhone tips and tricks that will save you time and effort

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 21: Check out the top 5 features in OB41 update
Valorant
Valorant Champions 2023: Recent playoffs update
The Walking Dead: Destinies
The Walking Dead: Destinies coming soon on PC and consoles
Netflix
Netflix games on your TV, PC or Mac? Get set to be blown away by the big screen experience
Call of Duty
Zombies Return! Get ready for the "undead" action in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets