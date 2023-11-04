Icon
Early Black Friday deals 2023: Grab the best offers on smart TVs, headphones and more

Early Black Friday deals 2023: Grab the best offers on smart TVs, headphones and more

Get ahead of the Black Friday rush with early deals from Amazon, Target, and Best Buy, offering big discounts on TVs, tech, and more.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Nov 04 2023, 18:48 IST
Get ready for Black Friday 2023 with amazing early deals from Amazon, Target, and Best Buy, offering discounts on top products. (Pexels)

November has ushered in the early arrival of Black Friday deals, offering substantial discounts on various products, from TVs and smart gadgets to home appliances, Apple devices, and popular gift items. We have combed through top retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy, and Walmart to bring you the best early Black Friday deals, allowing you to start your holiday shopping early and secure fantastic savings before the official event on November 24.

1. LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022)

The LG C2 OLED 65-inch TV is now available on Walmart for an unbeatable price of $1399, marking it one of the standout early Black Friday deals. This remarkable TV comes equipped with an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control, all for under $1400, offering exceptional value for a top-rated OLED TV.

B0BVXG2G5N-1

2. Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote (2023)

The all-new Fire TV Stick 4K, previously priced at $49.99, is now on sale for just $29.99 at Amazon. This price drop marks the lowest we've ever seen for this best-selling Fire Stick, which allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution. With support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control, this deal is too good to pass up.

B0BW9RVTLV-2

3. Sony WH-1000XM4

Amazon has slashed the price of the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones to $248, which is just $20 more than the lowest price seen during last year's Black Friday sale. These headphones boast exceptional active noise cancellation, multipoint pairing, and conversational awareness, automatically pausing playback when you start talking.

B0863TXGM3-3

4. LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023)

Best Buy is offering the all-new 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV at a substantial discount, now priced at $1599.99, a savings of $900 from its regular price. This OLED TV delivers stunning visuals with vibrant colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. With four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen gaming consoles, a slim design, and an updated webOS experience, this 2023 OLED display is a remarkable value under $2000.

B0C8JN4NX4-4

5. Apple iPad 10.2 2021 (64GB)

For those seeking an affordable iPad before Black Friday, Amazon is offering the 10.2-inch iPad for just $249, marking its lowest price ever. While it may not be the fastest tablet in the range, it offers a decent screen, quality design, and a relatively speedy chip, making it a versatile choice for streaming, shopping, and light work tasks. With an $80 discount available today, it's an excellent deal for most users.

B09G93K5D5-5

Whether you're in the market for a new TV, headphones, streaming devices, or an iPad, now is the perfect time to grab these unbeatable discounts. Take advantage of these early Black Friday deals to get a head start on your holiday shopping and score some of the best prices of the year.

