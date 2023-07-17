Fox names Anjali Sud as Tubi streaming service CEO; succeeds founder Farhad Massoudi

Fox Corporation on Monday named Anjali Sud, the former longtime head of video-sharing platform Vimeo, as the chief executive of its free ad-supported streaming service Tubi.

“Anjali is a highly accomplished executive in the technology and media industry with a passion and track record for strategic disruption and authentic leadership,” said Paul Cheesbrough, CEO of Tubi Media Group, in a statement today.

He also revealed what the expectations are from Sud. “… she is the perfect candidate to lead Tubi into a new era of creativity, growth and market leadership.”

“The future of streaming TV is free, and I am excited to join the Tubi team to help shape the next wave of entertainment, by giving all people access to all the world's stories. Tubi is doing things differently in a space that is being imminently disrupted, and that is my kind of opportunity,” said Sud on her appointment thereby highlighting her own priorities in this new job.

Sud recently stepped down as the CEO of Vimeo, after about nine years at the streaming platform. She will report into Tubi Media Group CEO Paul Cheesbrough.

Before Vimeo, Sud held positions in finance, media and e-commerce at Time Warner and Amazon.com.

Sud, who will take over on Sept. 1, succeeds Farhad Massoudi, Tubi's founder and chief executive.

Fox shares were marginally higher on Monday, having reversed course from earlier in the day.

In a restructuring in April, Fox created Tubi Media Group to house the streaming service along with some of Fox's news, sports and entertainment digital platforms.

At the time, Fox announced Massoudi's plan to step down, and the appointment of Cheesbrough to lead the newly created unit.

In a statement, Tubi had revealed earlier that it had become the most watched free ad-supported TV streaming service in the U.S.

Tubi reaches 64 million monthly active users and recently surpassed PlutoTV, Peacock and HBO Max in total TV viewing minutes, according to Nielsen.

Fox had acquired Tubi for $440 million in 2020.

(With inputs from Agencies)