OTT releases this weekend: Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire Hindi, Dunki and more

Explore an exciting lineup of OTT releases this weekend! From Prabhas' Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire (Hindi) to Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, discover a mix of action, romance, and musical drama.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 17 2024, 15:01 IST
OTT releases this weekend: Looking for some weekend entertainment? This week's OTT lineup has got you covered with a mix of action, romance, and musical drama. From the Hindi rendition of Prabhas' Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire (Hindi) to Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, here's what you shouldn't miss.

1. Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire (Hindi) on Disney+ Hotstar

Prabhas' Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire has made its way to Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi from February 16. The English-dubbed version recently premiered on Netflix, while the original film, directed by Prashanth Neel, landed on Netflix in south Indian languages on January 20. Brace yourself for a thrilling experience with the inclusion of Prithviraj Sukumaran in the cast.

2. Dunki on Netflix

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and others, hit Netflix on Valentine's Day 2024. This film, addressing immigration issues, originally released in theaters in December 2023. Shah Rukh Khan himself dropped a special promo to announce its OTT release, making it a perfect weekend watch.

3. This Is Me… Now: A Love Story on Prime Video

Jennifer Lopez takes the spotlight in this 65-minute musical film, directed by Dave Meyers. Released on Prime Video alongside her album of the same name, the film is part romantic comedy and part action, revolving around a character loosely based on Jennifer. As she explores her romantic misfortunes, set to the backdrop of her latest album, this film promises a unique viewing experience.

4. Love Storiyaan on Prime Video

An anthology of six short films, Love Storiyaan draws inspiration from stories shared on the popular Instagram handle #IndiaLoveProject. Created by Somen Mishra, Head of Development at Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, and Head of Dharmatic Entertainment - Fiction, this series promises to be a captivating exploration of love through diverse narratives.

5. House of Ninjas on Netflix

For those craving a series, House of Ninjas is an eight-episode Netflix original. Developed, directed, and written by Dave Boyle, the series is based on a story by Yoshiaki Murao, Takafumi Imai, and Kento Kaku- who also stars in it. The show delves into the lives of a dysfunctional family forced back into their ninja pasts to counteract looming threats after retiring from their formidable ninja lives.

Grab your popcorn and get ready for a weekend filled with diverse and engaging OTT content!

First Published Date: 17 Feb, 15:01 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets