Christopher OTT release: When, where to watch Mammootty starrer online

Christopher is a Malayalam-language crime-drama film released in theaters on February 9. Athough the makers of the film have not released the official box office collection figures, it has done fairly well on the big screen. The film stars megastar Mammootty in the titular role and it is all set to release on OTT platforms after its box office run.

Alongside Mammootty, Christopher stars Amala Paul, Sneha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vinay Rai, Shine Tom Chacko, and Remya Suresh in important roles.

If you want to watch the film, you should know that its OTT release date in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi has been revealed. Know where to watch the Christopher OTT release online.

Christopher: Plot

The film is a crime-action thriller that takes place in the state of Kerala. It revolves around Christopher, portrayed by Mammootty, who is a cop that takes matters into his own hands when the justice system fails to help those in need. The captivating storyline jumps back and forth between past and present events, gradually uncovering shocking secrets and motivations that drive Christopher's behaviour and moral struggles.

Now just a month after its theatrical release, Christopher is taking the OTT route and will be releasing on OTT streaming platforms.

Christopher OTT release

Christopher will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on March 9. In anticipation of the OTT release, the Twitter account of Amazon Prime Video India tweeted, “When the system fails, you gotta step up to take charge! #ChristopherOnPrime, Mar 9 available in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi”

You can watch it online from the comfort of your home as long as you have a subscription to the platform. The best way to do that is by choosing the Rs. 1499 per year plan of the Amazon Prime Video. You get Amazon Prime, Prime Video and Amazon Music subscription, all combined with this plan.