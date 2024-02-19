 Malaikottai Vaaliban OTT release: Know when and where to watch Mohanlal's film online | How-to
Malaikottai Vaaliban OTT release: Check the OTT release for Malaikottai Vaaliban in which Mohanlal has played a dual role.

By: HT TECH
Feb 19 2024, 14:37 IST
Know where you can watch Malaikottai Vaaliban online.
Know where you can watch Malaikottai Vaaliban online. (Saregama Malayalam)

Malaikottai Vaaliban OTT release: Mohanlal is back with another action drama film which showcases the story of a legendary fighter Vaaliban. If you are someone who likes historical drama then Malaikottai Vaaliban is our recommendation which you can add to your watchlist. The Malayalam film by Lijo Jose Pellissery made its theatrical debut in January and now it is set to stream on an OTT platform soon. Now, you can watch the film online from the comfort of your home as the Malaikottai Vaaliban OTT release date has been announced. Know more about the film and when and where to watch the film online.

Malaikottai Vaaliban OTT release: Cast, plot, more

Malaikottai Vaaliban is directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery starring Mohanlal and Sonalee Kulkarni in leading roles. In the film, Mohanlal will be seen in a dual role which will keep viewers hooked on how the story unfolds. Malaikottai Vaaliban also stars Hareesh Peradi, Danish Sait, Manikandan R. Achari, Manoj Moses, and others in the supporting role.

The action drama film is the story of an undefeated warrior who travels across places to prove his dominance. Malaikottai Vaaliban has earned Rs.30 crore at the box office and has received mixed reviews. It has an IMDB rating of 7 out of 10 which makes it a worth to watch film. Now Malaikottai Vaaliban OTT release date is here for home viewers to watch the film online. Know when and where you can watch the Malayalam action film online.

Malaikottai Vaaliban OTT release: When and where to watch film online

According to reports and a shared X post by CinemaRare, Malaikottai Vaaliban will stream online on Disney Plus Hotstar on February 23, 2024. Note that to stream the film online, you will be required to opt for its yearly subscription plan which starts from Rs.149 for mobile users. There are more plans which you can pick based on your preferences. Now, mark your calendars and set your reminders to experience Mohanlal's historical film online.

