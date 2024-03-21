 Oppenheimer OTT release today: Know where to watch Christopher Nolan film online | How-to
Oppenheimer OTT release today: Know where to watch Christopher Nolan film online

Oppenheimer OTT release today: Know where to watch Cillian Murphy-starring Oscar-winning biopic film online

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 21 2024, 13:25 IST
Oppenheimer
Check where you can watch Oppenheimer online today, (Universal Pictures)
Oppenheimer OTT release: Oppenheimer won seven Oscars including Best Picture for 2023. Christopher Nolan directed the film where Cillian Murphy of Peaky Blinders fame played the leading role. Nolan and Murphy have collaborated on several top-rated films in recent years and now the recent hit has some mind-blowing reviews and earnings. Now, after successfully dominating the big screen, Oppenheimer is all set to make its OTT debut today. Therefore, you will be able to the Oscar-winning film from the comfort of your own home. Know more about Oppenheimer and where you can watch this film online.

Oppenheimer OTT release: Cast, plot, and more

Oppenheimer is a thriller biopic film based on the ‘father of the atomic bomb', physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer. The film showcases what actually happened during the process of developing the first atomic weapon. The film highlights the inside details of the top-secret Manhattan Project and how the world's first nuclear explosion turned the entire world in shock. The film also dives deep into quantum physics which provides in-depth detail into how the weapon was created.

Oppenheimer not only involves an epic storyline and screenplay but the work of Cillian Murphy was also commendable. Murphy has been part of several blockbuster films by Christopher Nolan and Oppenheimer is another work of art that should not be missed. Murphy also received the best actor award at the Oscars for his performance in Oppenheimer. Now, you can watch this gripping and shocking tale online on the OTT platform. The film also stars Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, and more.

Oppenheimer OTT release: Where to watch the film online

Oppenheimer will make its OTT debut today, March 21 on JioCinema. However, the film is under Jio's premium subscription therefore, make sure to purchase the monthly plan to watch the film. The monthly subscription starts at just Rs.99 and the yearly plan is priced at Rs.999.

