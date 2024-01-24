 Vaio E15 Ne15v2in006p Laptop (amd Quad Core Ryzen 5/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। vaio Laptop
VAIO E15 NE15V2IN006P Laptop

VAIO E15 NE15V2IN006P Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 32,990 in India with AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5 3500U Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on VAIO E15 NE15V2IN006P Laptop from HT Tech. Buy VAIO E15 NE15V2IN006P Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 24 January 2024
Key Specs
₹32,990
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5 3500U
512 GB
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.77 Kg weight
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

VAIO E15 NE15V2IN006P Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the VAIO E15 NE15V2IN006P Laptop in India is Rs. 32,990.  It comes in the following colors: Black, Silver, Blue and Pink.

VAIO E15 NE15V2IN006P Laptop (AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5/8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 10)

(512 GB SSD,8 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Vaio E15 Ne15v2in006p Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 2 Cell
  • Li-Ion
  • 37.2 W AC Adapter W
Display Details
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • LED
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • No
  • Full HD LED Backlit IPS Display
  • 141 ppi
General Information
  • 19.9 Millimeter thickness
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • NE15V2IN006P
  • 64-bit
  • 1.77 Kg weight
  • Black, Silver, Blue, Pink
  • VAIO
  • 358.7 x 239.2 x 19.9 mm
Memory
  • DDR4
  • 1x8 Gigabyte
  • 8 GB
  • 1
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 720p HD
  • Built-in Microphone
  • 1 MP
  • Built-in Dual Speakers
  • 2 x 1 W Stereo Speakers
  • No
  • Yes
Networking
  • 4.2
  • Multi-Format SD media card reader
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • Yes
  • 5
Others
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • 2.1 Ghz
  • AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5 3500U
  • AMD Radeon Vega 8
Peripherals
  • Standard English Keyboard
  • No
  • Yes
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
Ports
  • 2
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
Storage
  • 512 GB
    Vaio E15 Ne15v2in006p Laptop