Vaio E15 Ne15v2in006p Laptop (amd Quad Core Ryzen 5/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। vaio Laptop

VAIO E15 NE15V2IN006P Laptop VAIO E15 NE15V2IN006P Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 32,990 in India with AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5 3500U Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on VAIO E15 NE15V2IN006P Laptop from HT Tech. Buy VAIO E15 NE15V2IN006P Laptop now with free delivery.